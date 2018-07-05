‘Mama’ June Shannon Shares Sexy Bathing Suit Photo After Weight Gain

Her emotional Instagram post.

“Mama” June Shannon shared a sexy bathing suit photo after revealing that she has gained some of the weight back she famously lost in honor of the July 4th holiday. The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram and shared an honest post where she revealed to fans that although she may have regained some of her body weight, she is proud of her journey to better health thus far.

“Happy 4th of July America‼️ I remember when I took this picture I had just lost 60lbs and felt great about myself,” she penned of the photo where the From Not to Hot star donned a red one-piece Baywatch bathing suit on the beach.

“I’m still proud of this pic and myself for coming so far. Regardless if I gained a few pounds back I’m still beautimess! #LoveYourself #LoveYourSize #WereAllBeautiful #MamaJune.”

Shannon explained that despite losing 300 pounds, she continues to work on her weight loss journey and that although it isn’t always easy, the rewards are worth it. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star originally weighed 460 pounds at her heaviest. She whittled her weight down to 160 following gastric sleeve surgery, diet and exercise.

Entertainment Tonight reported in January that the WeTV star had regained some of the weight she lost. “It’s understandable why she would gain the weight back. She’s had so many surgeries in the last six months, it’s totally understandable,” June’s daughter, Alana Thompson said to ET.

Entertainment Tonight also reported that Shannon has battled vision loss, revealing that the reality star is completely blind in her right eye and could eventually lose sight in her left eye as well.

Shannon revealed to the entertainment outlet that her disability doesn’t allow her to share in significant family milestones, such as daughter Jessica’s graduation from college. People Magazine reported the reality star revealed on a recent episode of From Not to Hot that her eye problems began when she was born. Apparently, the WeTV star was born with cataracts and “nothing was ever done” to help her, according to Shannon.

She lost sight in her right eye four years ago and is slowly losing vision her left despite undergoing an emergency eye surgery called a scleral buckle which would reattach the retina to the surface of the eye in February of 2018. The drama is featured on the latest season of her reality series Mama June: From Not to Hot.