Christina El Moussa Says She Feels Like It’s Her Calling To Open Drug And Alcohol Rehab Centers

Christina El Moussa continues to open up about many aspects of her life as she makes the press rounds to promote her upcoming show, Christina on the Coast.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, El Moussa has been opening up about both her divorce from Flip or Flop co-star and former husband Tarek El Moussa as well as her upcoming show. Christina’s new show will follow Christina and her kids, 7-year-old Taylor and 2-year-old Brayden as they make the move from Yorba Linda, California, to ritzy Orange County, California. El Moussa says that she is excited to do her own thing, and the new show will be “light-hearted” and also feels like a “win-win.” There will be eight episodes in the first season.

And in a recent interview with People, the 34-year-old dished that she has plans to open drug and alcohol rehab centers next year with her friend Cassie Zebisch and her pastor, Tim Storey. El Moussa says that these sort of centers helped her to overcome some of her darkest days following her highly-publicized divorce.

“Two years ago I was focused on trying not to sink. But after I started exercising, eating right, surrounding myself with the correct people, I felt this switch.”

Christina says that she credits her pastor, Tim Storey, for helping her during some of her darkest times and now since he helped her so much, she wants to use what she learned from him to help others.

“When I met Tim, we realized there was an opportunity for us to change people’s lives. I love to fix up a house, but I also love to help people. I feel like that’s my calling,” the mother of two says.

In addition, Christina says that everyone faces setbacks in their lives but how you move forward and how you live out your future is what matters the most.

It seems as though the Flip or Flop star’s fans are very excited to read Christina’s full story in People. In a short video clip posted to her Instagram account, the 34-year-old discusses both her personal and professional life and fans love her for it. Thus far, the reality star’s post has already earned her 15,000 likes as well as 300-plus comments. Many fans were quick to applaud her being so candid in the interview while countless others gushed over her beauty.

“You are a beautiful person very pretty keep up the great work on Flip or Flop love watching it.”

“You’re smart and beautiful! Your future is only going to get brighter,” another fan commented.

Flip or Flop is currently airing on HGTV.