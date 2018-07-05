Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Incredible Legs As She Celebrates The Fourth Of July

Carrie's seriously toned legs stole the show during her Independence Day concert.

Carrie Underwood had her world-famous legs on display as she celebrated the Fourth of July this week. The country superstar shared a stunning photo on Instagram of herself on stage on July 4 for the Independence Day celebrations, where her tanned and toned legs took center stage.

The snap Carrie shared with her 7.5 million followers during the holiday showed her on stage in New York City sporting a black sparkly off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with short shorts that perfectly showcased her long legs as she braved the city’s heatwave.

Underwood then coupled her sparkly black ensemble with even more sparkle in the form of silver heeled ankle boots.

“Amazing night in NYC for #IndependenceDay,” the mom of one wrote on Instagram with the snap revealing her very impressive legs – which Inquisitr previously reported stole the show at the 2018 CMT Awards in June – adding three American flag emojis.

“Thanks, fans and @spotify for making this night so special and one I won’t ever forget!”

Underwood then shared a number of very patriotic hashtags in the caption of her latest upload as she celebrated the U.S. holiday by performing some of her biggest hits on stage in New York City.

She wrote on the social media site, “#LetFreedomRing, #HappyBirthdayAmerica, #GodBlessAmerica, #HotCountry, #HotCountryLive and #Spotify.”

Per Music Row, Carrie was in the big apple as the headliner for Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Live festival at the Seaport’s The Rooftop at Pier 17 concert venue.

Also performing at the inaugural Independence Day event alongside Underwood in NYC on July 4 was country duo Dan + Shay.

Speaking before the Fourth of July concert, Carrie said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Spotify’s first ever Hot Country Live show, and can’t wait to celebrate the holiday playing live music under the stars.”

Prior to revealing her hard work in the gym on her legs during the show, earlier this week, Carrie shared a heartfelt message to pet owners to keep their animals safe amid the fireworks and celebrations.

“Just an annual reminder to think about your pets during the 4th fireworks celebrations! Many pets run away because they’re afraid of the loud noises…they can even jump fences & escape from areas you thought were secure,” Underwood – who has two dogs of her own – tweeted.

“Please consider bringing your fur babies inside,” the Season 4 American Idol winner then added, using a red heart and a dog emoji.

But it’s not just Carrie’s legs that have the nation celebrating America this Independence Day.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Tennessean reports that Underwood – and more specifically her face – made the cut as one of People Magazine’s 100 Reasons to Love America This Year’s annual list.

The site reported that Carrie came in at number 62 on the patriotic countdown this year.

Underwood’s country music peers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill also made the list, placing high for the number one reason to love America this Fourth of July.