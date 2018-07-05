Lisa Rinna Shows Off Bikini Body In Patriotic Bikini

Is there anything that Lisa Rinna doesn’t look good in?

In her most recent Instagram post, Rinna got patriotic in a barely-there bikini. The photo shows the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star splashing around in the ocean as she throws her hands up in the air. She pairs her red bottoms with a blue bikini top that is patterned with white and red stars. The sexy snapshot is taken from a side angle and perfectly puts her toned abs and long, lean legs on display.

Of course, her short brown hair is worn down and a little messy as the actress usually wears it. And in the image, Rinna appears to be having a great time as she wears a huge smile on her face. Thus far, the reality star’s photo has gained plenty of attention from followers with over 41,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. Many fans wasted no time commenting on Ripa’s incredible body while a few others trolled Rinna for posting the same photo on the Fourth of July in previous years.

“You look gorgeous and healthy!! That body takes a lot of motivation and hard work!!”

“Okay you look fantastic in this and every bathing suit and outfit! Great genetics,” one more fan wrote.

According to the Daily Mail, this is not the first time that Lisa has posted this particular bikini-clad photo for followers on her Instagram page. The publication shares that Rinna posted the same exact photo on her page from 2014 through this year. But it seems as though Rinna knew that she would be getting flak for posting the same photo in the past because in 2017, she shared the exact same image with a funny caption.

“My Happy 4th of July bikini shot that I will probably post even when I’m 90,” Rinna wrote.

It’s no secret that Lisa is strict in her diet and exercise routine to keep her bikini body looking amazing. In May, the 54-year-old shared a few of her secrets with People.

“I don’t love to use the word diet because if I do, I’ll just want to eat 10 times more. Moderation is key. I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it.”

She also shared a bikini photo of herself on her Instagram account this past May, telling fans that in addition to doing Yoga for the past 25 years, she also spins and hikes.

Keep doing what you’re doing Lisa because it’s working.