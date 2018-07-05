House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer Hospitalized With Pneumonia

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer was admitted to a hospital Tuesday, reports CNN. The Democratic Congressman from Maryland went into George Washington University Hospital, where he was diagnosed with pneumococcal pneumonia.

The 79-year-old Maryland Democrat “is being treated with antibiotics and is currently resting,” said spokeswoman Katie Grant, who added that the congressman is expected to “make a full recovery quickly.”

She also announced that he’s looking forward to getting back to work. This episode followed an intense weekend of travel for Hoyer, who was in both Wisconsin and Illinois, “campaigning with Democratic incumbents and swing-district candidates,” reports Politico.

Hoyer’s agenda in Milwaukee included a stop on his “Pathways Out of Poverty” listening tour. He has been doing this project to talk with people in communities that are mired in poverty. The Illinois stop involved looking in on a community health center, as well as another concern to those who live there — a discussion on last week’s Supreme Court decision on unions.

As the No. 2 House Democrat for over 15 years, Hoyer often tours the country to help campaign for Democrats, with his office saying this is his 25th campaign cycle doing it. He’s made it crystal clear he would like to be considered as the leader of the caucus after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi retires.

Hoyer was in the news last week when he spoke out about the horrific mass shooting that took the lives of five journalists in Maryland.

In response to the tragedy, he released a statement, saying, “My heart breaks for the Capital Gazette today. My prayers are with the families, friends, and colleagues of Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman, and Rebecca Smith as they grieve for their loved ones. My thoughts are also with Rachael Pacella and Janel Cooley as they recover from their injuries.”

He went on to talk about each one individually, sharing his thoughts on what made each slain journalist special, in an attempt to comfort a devastated community and country by letting them know he stands with them. He also spoke to the journalists’ determination following the harrowing ordeal.

“The fact that they worked through their grief to put out today’s paper is a testament to that dedication. I’ve had the pleasure of working with many of the hardworking editors, reporters, and staff over the years, and this senseless act of violence is deeply upsetting. A free press is one of our nation’s founding principles, and this unconscionable attack is extremely troubling.”