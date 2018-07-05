Janet Jackson’s Infant Son Makes Surprising Cameo In Instagram Video After Joe Jackson Death

Baby Eissa is getting so big!

Janet Jackson’s son Eissa made a surprise cameo in an Instagram video made by the singer on Wednesday, July 4, where she thanked fans for their support following the death of her father, Joe Jackson. The 19-month-old’s father is Jackson’s ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. In the video, Eissa could be heard asking to be picked up as Jackson was addressing her fans.

Jackson noted her “rough week,” citing the death of her father Joe Jackson due to pancreatic cancer. The manager of the Jackson 5 passed on June 27 at the age of 89-years-old. The Jackson family patriarch was buried July 2 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, the same cemetery where his son the late Michael Jackson is buried. She remembered her late father in an Instagram snap where she posted a pic of herself as a little girl sitting on Joe’s lap. In the pic, Jackson appears to be no older than 4- or 5-years-old and wore a striped dress while Joe wore a plaid shirt.

Jackson noted that she was “excited” to return to her “State of the World” tour and told her fans she “missed them way too much.”

But like any mother with an infant, the baby always comes first!

Despite the fact that his mother is a Grammy-award winning superstar, his needs come first. So when Eissa asked to be picked up, even though his mommy was clearly busy, she happily obliged.

“Like I said, I can’t wait to see you — those are my baby’s footsteps you hear, my baby Eissa. All right, honey, all right, sweetie, OK,” she said. “I’m right here. I love you, I’ll see you soon.”

“OK, I’ll pick you up, baby,” she said to her toddler, who could be heard in a surprise cameo at the end of the video.

Us Magazine reported that Jackson brought Eissa with her to her father’s funeral on July 2. The publication also noted the presence at the memorial of the Jackson family matriarch Katherine Jackson, siblings LaToya, Marlon, Jermaine and Rebbie Jackson, and the late Michael Jackson’s son Blanket.

Jackson noted in a story published by Essence magazine that being a mother is the greatest joy in her life and “the height of happiness.”

“When I kiss him. When I sing him softly to sleep. During those scared times, happiness is everywhere. Happiness is gratitude to God. Happiness is saying, ‘Thank you, God, for my life, my energy and my capacity to grow in love,'” she shared in the essay.