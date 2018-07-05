Meghan Markle Used ‘Secret Code’ To Convey Iconic Wedding Look To Makeup Artist

She's just like one of us!

Meghan Markle used a secret code to convey her wishes for her now-iconic, natural wedding look to her longtime makeup artist and close friend Daniel Martin prior to her May 19 nuptials to Prince Harry. Martin explained in an interview with Good Morning America that the new Duchess of Sussex texted him in a special way prior to her big day.

The contents of the code? Bride and groom emjois.

Martin told Good Morning America, “[The Duchess] was, like, ‘Hey, what are you doing May 19th? ‘And then she sent me two emojis of the bride and groom. I was, like, ‘OK, yeah, whatever you need.'”

Markle’s longtime pal recalled in the interview that Markle had a very relaxed air about her as she readied for the wedding of the year, which was watched by an estimated 29 million people, according to Forbes.

Martin recalled Meghan being “very chill” on that exciting day and that she found peace by playing with her rescue dog Guy. “We had breakfast. Guy, her dog was with us,” Martin explained. “It was a very chill morning… Her mom was there, which was amazing.”

Markle was very specific as to how she wanted her natural beauty to shine through on her wedding day, which took place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Martin revealed that after applying her makeup, he felt that Markle was “lit from within” that day. He also said that he was looking for a reaction from Prince Harry to see Markle as the woman he fell in love with when he removed her veil at the altar.

Ben Birchhall / AP Images

“When [Harry] takes the veil off, and he sees her, that’s, like, the moment I think a bride wants, when she has that moment with her future husband,” he explained.

Martin said that Markle, who loved to play around with different looks as the star of Suits, wasn’t interested in following trends that special day. She wanted to look confident, beautiful and most of all, honest in the eyes of her new husband. The Duchess was also insistent about not covering up her freckles, allowing them to shine through prominently.

Apparently, Harry liked what he saw that day, as royal watchers heard him say upon Meghan’s arrival at the top of the aisle on her wedding day, “You look amazing, I’m so lucky.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials far outdrew the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton seven years ago, likely due to the fact that Markle was an American and that their wedding time was a later start than that of Prince William and Middleton.