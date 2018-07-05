Meghan Markle’s Father, Thomas Markle, Is Afraid He’ll Never See Her Again, ‘The Mirror’ Reports

He reportedly thinks the Royal Family is "shot" of him after his behavior the weekend of the wedding.

Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, is afraid he’ll never see her again following his embarrassing behavior the weekend of the Royal Wedding and ever since. He reportedly believes Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family are “shot” of him, The Mirror is reporting.

You may recall that the weekend of the Royal Wedding, where Thomas daughter married the grandson of the Queen of England, was more than a little embarrassing. Thomas, who is in his 70’s and not in good shape physically, reportedly staged pictures of himself with the paparazzi. After news of that broke, he reportedly had heart palpitations and went to the hospital, and was unable to attend his daughter’s wedding, as Meghan publicly announced.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

If that wasn’t enough, the Mr. Markle has since given interviews to the press – something that is not done with regards to the Royal Family. Specifically, he appeared on Good Morning Britain to reveal his son-in-law, Prince Harry’s, views on both Brexit and U.S. president Donald Trump. That’s a major breach of protocol, as the Royals are expected not to get mixed up into politics.

Thomas Markle thinks he's getting the cold shoulder since the resident is getting to meet #QueenElizabethII before him. If #ThomasMarkle was your dad, how would you get him to keep quiet? #EverybodyTalks pic.twitter.com/mE6ziKUNj2 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 26, 2018

Now, it appears that Thomas has realized that his behavior may be catching up to him. Back at his home in the Mexican seaside community where he and several other American retirees live, friends say that he’s despondent over the rift he’s apparently caused between himself and his daughter.

“”I haven’t talked with Meghan and Harry in a long time.. I don’t know if she’ll visit [me in Mexico]. I told her not to come and visit when I was in hospital. I think that relationship is lost now.”

Similarly, Mr. Markle is afraid that the Royal Family at large has shut him out of their lives.

“Thomas is heartbroken. He is at a complete loss as to why he has been excluded.”

He also believes the Royal Family is “shot” of him now.

Meanwhile, Thomas’ relationships with some of his other children appear to be on the mend, now that he is in poor health. His son, Thomas Jr., recently turned up in Mexico to visit his father, after a nearly four-year separation.

“Despite tensions between them, Tom was determined to make sure his dad was OK. He is not flush with money, but he wanted to meet up. It is strange though why Meghan has not been to see her father when he has been so ill.”

Meanwhile, friends report that Thomas has gotten on the road to a healthy lifestyle. He’s lost 14 pounds, has substituted fast food for healthier options, and has been placed on medication.