Pregnant Kate Hudson Puts Her Baby Bump On Display To Celebrate The Fourth Of July

Kate's baby bump was getting in on the action for Independence Day.

Pregnant Kate Hudson put her growing baby bump on display as she celebrated the Fourth of July in style this week. Per a new report by Daily Mail, the actress revealed her growing midsection in a pink maxi dress on Independence Day as she showed off her patriotism for her country.

Hudson posted a new snap of her baby bump as she sat on the sidewalk, seemingly while watching a parade in celebration of the U.S. holiday.

Kate’s bump was front and center in her flowy pink dress as she proudly waved an American flag and showed off her country-inspired brown cowboy boots with an American flag printed on them.

The pregnant star shielded her eyes from the sun in with dark gradient sunglasses as she also showed off her short blonde hair.

She then captioned the sweet snap showing off her growing baby bump “Happy fourth!” alongside an American flag and several other emojis, including an ice cream, hot dog, and a balloon.

Kate revealed in another photo that the parade was very much a Hudson family affair as she shared another picture upload showing her family members getting ready to enjoy a ride before the patriotic parade as they spent some family time together in Aspen.

The second Independence Day photo Hudson posted to Instagram this week showed her brother Oliver Hudson, who’s best known for his roles in the TV series’ Scream Queens and Rules of Engagement, posing with her 14-year-old son Ryder and her nephews Wilder and Bodhi.

The boys could be seen wearing their bike gear as the actress revealed that they were about to head out on a ride before watching the Fourth of July parade.

“Pre-parade ride!” Kate wrote in the upload’s caption, adding an American flag, red heart emoji, and the hashtags #Aspen and #Happy4th.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The latest baby bump photo comes shortly after the Almost Famous actress put her bare bump on full display in an array of different bikinis while enjoying a family vacation in Greece.

As Inquisitr previously reported, prior to her new Independence Day snaps, paparazzi captured several photos of the pregnant actress spending some time at the beach with her family members, including boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, brother Oliver, and their mom Goldie Hawn.

Kate then shared a pregnant bikini photo of her own as she soaked up the sun during her downtime in Europe.

Sharing a sunbathing photo while gazing out over the ocean, Inquisitr reported that Hudson wrote on the social media site, “I think my bikinis pretty cute…”

Kate then jokingly added the hashtags #SheBig and #HeyGurl as her bump was so large that her bikini bottoms weren’t even visible.

Romper reports that Hudson will likely give birth to her third child – a baby girl – sometime this fall.