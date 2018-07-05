CBS Issues Statement On ‘Big Brother’ Season 20 Contestants’ Bad Behavior

Producers of the summertime reality show have already dealt with two questionable incidents off-camera.

CBS is not playing games when it comes to this summer’s Big Brother game. The network has reportedly issued warnings to several Big Brother season 20 contestants over their “inappropriate behavior and offensive comments,” according to E! News. The network did not name specific names, but a statement was issued to E! regarding this season’s houseguests and some behaviors that have sparked outrage among live feed viewers. The statement from CBS said:

“Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7—and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone.”

Big Brother’s milestone season only debuted last week, but producers have already addressed two disturbing incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. The incidents won’t be addressed on-air.

“In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS,” the network stated.

While the incidents won’t make the taped Big Brother broadcast, TMZ is on it. The celebrity gossip site posted a video from the show’s live feed that shows contestant J.C. Mounduix placing an ice cream scooper near the genitals of several of his Big Brother housemates as they lay on a bed. In another video from the feed, contestants Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans were caught make racist-sounding comments about skin color.

Swindler reportedly started the controversial conversation by saying her stomach is as dark as fellow houseguest Bayleigh Dayton, an African American castmate currently in the Big Brother house, while Rummans added she’s “looking ghetto here with the skin coloration.”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Big Brother has weathered several controversial storms in the past. In 2013, CBS distanced itself from its most controversial season after several contestants spewed homophobic and racist comments on the live feeds.

After “Blonde-tourage” alliance members Aaryn Gries and Ginamarie Zimmerman made fun of Asian and African American housemates and fellow Big Brother contestant Spencer Clawson was caught making homophobic slurs on camera, CBS began airing a disclaimer at the beginning of each episode of the show.

CBS president addressed the network’s decision to air a disclaimer at the beginning of each Big Brother episode, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I find some of the behavior absolutely appalling, personally….I think we’ve handled it properly. It makes us uncomfortable.”

Big Brother Season 20 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.