‘One Piece’ Chapter 910 Spoilers: Luffy Announces Strawhats’ Arrival In Wano

Did Monkey D. Luffy and co. really arrive in Wano Country at 'One Piece' Chapter 910?

One Piece Chapter 910 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will feature the continuation of Wano Arc, but this time, it will be focusing on Monkey D. Luffy and other members of the Strawhat Pirates who infiltrated Big Mom’s territory. Will all the Strawhat Pirates finally reunite in the Wano Country?

In the spoiler posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 910 will start with Monkey D. Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates heading into the Wano Country. Zoro, Robin, Franky, and Usopp are already waiting in Wano, while Nekomamushi is still convincing Marco The Phoenix to join them in the upcoming war against Emperor Kaido. The Strawhat Pirates, who are aboard the Thousand Sunny, received a newspaper showing the faces of Princess Vivi of Alabasta Kingdom, Princess Viola and Princess Rebecca of Dressrosa, and Wapol of Black Drum Kingdom.

Nami got mad for being unable to read the content of the newspaper after Sanji tore the part with the beautiful ladies while Chopper got the one showing Doctor Kureha. Luffy felt happy that all of their friends are doing well and said that they will meet them once they finish traveling around the world. While they are having a conversation, One Piece Chapter 910 spoilers revealed that the Strawhat Pirates are near reaching the Wano Country.

Unfortunately, the weather started to get worse, and massive waves continue to hit the Thousand Sunny. A huge octopus came on their ship and started screaming like a Kabuki performer. A herd of carp as big as the Thousand Sunny headed to their direction after hearing the sound. Sanji was surprised to see freshwater fish in the sea, but it turned out that their ship is already in the river.

The Strawhat Pirates saw a mysterious waterfall, and Nami assumed the Wano Country could be located at the top. Luffy stretched his arms and held the carp. The carp dragged their ship to the top of the waterfall. Above the waterfall, the Strawhat Pirates got dragged in a giant whirlpool.

Luffy and the Thousand Sunny landed on a random beach, while his other crewmates were nowhere to be found. A giant boar came out of the forest and started bumping against the Thousand Sunny. A huge baboon carrying a Katana appeared and chased the boar. After seeing an animal carrying a Katana, Luffy concluded that they already arrived in the Wano Country.

One Piece Chapter 910 will be coming out soon and expected to be available on Mangastream and other manga websites.