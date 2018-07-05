Ashley Graham Goes Topless In Racy Photo Showing Off Her Ample Assets

American model Ashley Graham is known for her curvaceous body and is not afraid to show it. The 30-year-old model went topless in a heart-racing selfie shared on Instagram. Graham is in a dressing room and barely covers her assets with a corset.

The plus-size model is topless in the photo but seems to be wearing a long black shirt.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model has her long brunette hair flowing down to her cleavage and her hair behind her ear showing her flawless cheekbones.

Graham is an advocate for confident body image and promotes a body-positive attitude for curvier women. Therefore, it is no surprise the model flaunts her curvy body that challenges the industry’s practice of slimmer modes, which some consider being an unrealistic standard.

The Lincoln, Nebraska, native model has over 7 million followers on Instagram and the topless selfie has over 200,000 likes on the social media platform.

The model authored a book A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like last year and continues to grace the covers of fashion magazines, such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. Graham starred in numerous Levi’s jean ad campaigns.

The 30-year-old model recently attended a Vogue-hosted gala in Paris during Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The stunning model hasn’t always been this confident. Graham opened up about her struggles in a cover story with Harper’s Bazaar UK where she talked about the struggles of being a plus-size model.

“That was a really low point in my life. I moved to New York at 17 and started being reckless. People think of me as a good girl but I had a bad streak. I was doing drugs, I was having sex with the wrong men, I was eating all the wrong food, I wasn’t working out and I wasn’t taking care of myself spiritually. That, over the course of a year or two, will have an effect on you. I gained 25 pounds; I was a US size 18. Agents were telling me that my career was over.”

The American beauty was told throughout her career that she had to change her body. Graham was scouted by an agent at the age of 12 and was constantly called fat by modeling agents.

The modeling industry has been criticized for putting pressure on young women. Many models have come forward with being pressured to be skinny with some suffering from anorexia as a consequence.

Graham continues to advocate for body positive image and is considered a breakthrough model for plus-sized modeling community.