Chris Evans Wished Captain America A Happy 100th Birthday Yesterday

Did you know yesterday was Captain America's birthday?

While most Americans spent yesterday celebrating Independence Day (the 4th of July), Chris Evans took a moment to commemorate the birthday of a very special friend of his, Captain America.

“Happy 4th everyone!!” Evans tweeted yesterday evening. “I love this country and I’m proud of how far we’ve come. Be safe today! Also, Happy Birthday to a very good friend of mine. I hear 100 is the new 20.”

According to ScreenRant, how old Captain America is really depends on which Cap you are referring to. The Captain America that Chris plays in the Marvel universe cinema turned 100 yesterday.

It was during a scene in Captain America: The First Avenger, that viewers caught a glimpse of Steve Roger’s Certificate of Acceptability from the Department of Selective Service when he tried to enroll in the armed forces listing his birth date as July 4, 1918.

Captain America’s birth date in The Adventures of Captain America #1, on the other hand, is listed as July 4, 1917. This makes the comic book version of the character 101 as of yesterday.

As those who are familiar with Marvel movies know, Evans has played the role of Steven Rogers as Captain America in nine different movies. These appearances include all three Captain America movies, Thor: The Dark World, the brief PSA in Spider-Man: Homecoming, a post-credits scene in Ant-Man, and Avengers: Infinity War.

In ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ Steve Rogers is shown to be born July 4th, 1918. Happy Birthday to Captain America ???????? pic.twitter.com/olxWZUXPH6 — Hidden Easter Eggs (@FilmEasterEggs) July 4, 2018

Fortunately for fans of Captain American and Evans, the actor does not appear to be hanging up his shield any time soon. While little is known about the film, Chris will play the role of Captain America in the fourth Avengers movie.

Despite having a release date of May 3, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie is still a huge mystery. According to Esquire, franchise star Chris Hemsworth claims the fourth movie is even more shocking than the third.

Happy 4th everyone!! I love this country and I’m proud of how far we’ve come. Be safe today! Also, Happy Birthday to a very good friend of mine. I hear 100 is the new 20 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 4, 2018

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth told Esquire. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

During the interview, Hemsworth also revealed that he was “even more excited” for Marvel fans to see the fourth movie as the writers did an incredible job of continuing “to surprise people as opposed to sort of flat-lining.” Unfortunately, neither Hemsworth nor anyone else has revealed any details beyond the promise of a great – and shocking – movie.

Happy 100th birthday to the legendary Steve Rogers, aka Captain America ???????? pic.twitter.com/GIyz9vQD3t — Marvel Facts & News (@MarveIFacts) July 4, 2018

Until then, happy birthday Cap!