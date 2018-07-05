‘Borat’ Star Takes Direct Aim At Donald Trump With New Project, Potentially Reigniting War Of Words

Sacha Baron Cohen marked Independence Day with a teaser trailer on Twitter.

The longstanding feud between Sacha Baron Cohen and Donald Trump rages on as the filmmaker and comedian clapped back at the president of the United States with a teaser trailer for a new project which seems to take direct aim at his nemesis.

Cohen released a preview clip for the project to Twitter on July 4 which allegedly not only takes pot shots at the former reality star turned president, it also takes direct aim at his affiliated Trump University brand. The now-defunct Trump University was launched in 2005, offering courses in real estate management and wealth creation.

The video opens with the title “A message from Donald J. Trump,” reportedly a video shot by the president before he entered the White House. The video then depicts Trump taking direct aim at the actor and comedian.

In the clip, Trump states, “I only wish [Cohen] would’ve been punched in the face so many times right now he’d be in the hospital.” During the clip, a large image of Cohen’s face moves along the screen.

“Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school! Learn about being funny,” Trump slammed.

A title card then appears, speaking about Cohen’s new project. It says, “He’s back… as you’ve never seen him before. Sacha graduates… soon” as the emblem of Trump University closes out the intriguing new video.

Trump and Cohen have continued to take aim at one another since 2003 after Trump appeared on Cohen’s television show. Cohen interviewed Trump years ago for Da Ali G Show, trying to get him to invest in “an ice cream glove.”

Trump allegedly said he saw through Cohen’s “scam” and “immediately walked out” of the interview, as reported by Deadline. Cohen later said to James Corden on The Late Late Show in 2016 that Trump was there “for about seven minutes.”

During their meeting, Cohen asked Trump “when business began,” to which Trump replied, “Hundreds of millions of years ago people were doing business and they were trading in rocks and stones.”

The star of the hit film Borat has not shied away at controversy during his career as a film and television star.

He pushed the boundaries of good taste and politics as the stars of a stable of hit films, Grimsby, Borat, Brüno, and Ali G Indahouse.

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

Baron Cohen is next headlining the six-episode limited drama The Spy for Netflix. He last appeared in Disney’s 2016 sequel Alice Through The Looking Glass.