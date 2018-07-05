Stella Maxwell Flaunts Flat Tummy With Girlfriend Kristen Stewart During LA Stroll

'Twilight' fans continue to hope Kristen will ditch Stella for her ex-boyfriend, Robert.

Twilight star Kristen Stewart and her Victoria Secret model girlfriend Stella Maxwell have been together for two years now. The two looked just as happy as could be as they enjoyed a casual outing in LA yesterday.

According to Daily Mail, Kristen and Stella were spotted doing a little last-minute grocery shopping in what was assumed to be last-minute preparations for their Independence Day celebrations.

During this casual LA stroll, Maxwell flaunted her unbelievably flat tummy for the world to see with her choice of black crop top and tiny blue jean shorts. Stella wore her golden blonde locks loose and messy and had a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the blazing LA sun. In addition to flaunting that aggravatingly flat stomach, Stella’s outfit also showed off her long, thin legs.

Kristen, looking just as trendy as her girlfriend, was seen walking beside the cart full of groceries as Stella pushed it. The two were also pictured working together to load the items into the back of their vehicle.

Stewart, opting to show a lot less skin, sported a white t-shirt revealing nothing more than a sliver of her toned stomach. Kristen paired her white tee with a pair of long denim pants. Also protecting her eyes from the harsh UV rays, Kristen sported a pair of sunglasses. The Twilight star kept her short blonde locks hidden under a grey beanie.

TGIF???? A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jun 22, 2018 at 5:52pm PDT

Despite the smitten looking couple, a previous report by Daily Mail suggests Stella and Kristen may have had a little trouble in paradise recently. Many Kristen and Twilight fans couldn’t help but wonder if the trouble had anything to do with the fact that Stewart and her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson reportedly got “together a few times over the past several weeks” during April. Kristen and Robert were also spotted hanging out last month.

As those who have followed Kristen’s love life know, she started dating Robert after the two met during the production of Twilight in 2008. The two had an on-and-off relationship for years before finally calling it quits after Stewart was busted for cheating on Robert with Snow White director Rupert Sanders.

do you love sushi? ???? A post shared by Kristen Stewart (@kristenstewartx) on Feb 2, 2018 at 4:23am PST

Since her relationship with Robert ended, Kristen moved on to St. Vincent followed by current girlfriend, Stella. Twilight fans have longed for Stewart and Pattinson to reconcile and get back together. Robert, however, was in a serious relationship with FKA Twigs until he called off the engagement in October of last year.

#tb #twilight #breakingdawn A post shared by Kristen Stewart (@kristenstewartx) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:45am PST

For now, Twilight fans will have to continue to hold on to the hope of Kristen and Robert getting back together as the actress still appears pretty smitten with her Victoria Secret model girlfriend.