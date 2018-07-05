‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Shares First Baby Bump Pic, Dishes On Pregnancy Cravings

The MTV reality star is 14 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

Deena Cortese is excited to share her pregnancy journey with Jersey Shore fans. The 31-year-old reality star, who recently announced she is pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Buckner, shared her very first baby bump photo on Instagram. Cortese posed in a blue dress next to a chalkboard that reveals she is 14 weeks along in her pregnancy.

“Our first bump pic,” Cortese write to her Instagram followers. “Don’t worry I won’t post bump pics every single week! Lol but this is the first!!”

Cortese included several hashtags in her post, including #christopherjohn, which is the name she and her husband have chosen for their baby boy.

Fellow Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi couldn’t contain her excitement over the post.

“STOP MY LITTLE BUMP,” Polizzi wrote in the comments section. “I am so fricken happy for you my meatball. I love you.”

Cortese also zeroed in on the fine print on her chalkboard with a video post on her Instagram Stories.

“I’m super excited to share my pregnancy journey with you guys,” Cortese said in her video. “And I’m excited because today I get to do my first baby bump pic because I finally popped.”

The close-up revealed that the MTV star’s little meatball is the size of a “large lemon,” and that she is feeling “tired but excited” over her pregnancy. Cortese also revealed her pregnancy cravings, writing that she currently craves fruit, candy, and ice pops.

Cortese and Buckner, who tied the knot in October 2017 at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey, originally shared their pregnancy news in a series of Fourth of July themed social media posts. The couple’s gender reveal party featured an exploding box filled with blue smoke to announce they have a baby boy on the way. In an earlier Instagram post, Cortese revealed that baby Christopher John will be “the most spoiled little boy ever.”

Cortese was a star in the original Jersey Shore, joining the hit MTV reality show in its third season in 2011. The star recently reunited with her castmates for the spinoff Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which aired earlier this year. Last month on the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season finale, Cortese revealed she was ready to start a family, so her pregnancy is not a huge surprise to fans of the show.

Cortese’s Jersey Shore castmate, Snooki, is a mom to Lorenzo Dominic and Giovanna Marie LaValle, while Jenni “JWOWW” Farley also has two kids, Meilani Alexandra and Greyson Valor Matthews.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been renewed for a second season on MTV.