Kelly Clarkson Shares Adorable New Photos Of Son Remy And Daughter River Rose

And they could not be any cuter.

Clearly, River Rose Blackstock and Remy Blackstock got it from their mama.

After what appeared to be a brief hiatus on her Instagram page (her last post was June 19), Kelly Clarkson’s fans were elated to see that the singer is finally back and sharing photos of her beautiful family with followers once again. Today, the 36-year-old shared not one but three new photos with her nearly 4 million Instagram followers.

The first photo is one of her adorable son, Remy. In the snapshot, the tot looks into the camera with his gorgeous baby blues. Remy is clearly a seasoned pro when it comes to getting his photograph taken, staring into the camera with a big smile across his face. His beautiful blonde locks drape just over his eyebrows and the little guy is just too cute for words.

Of course, it comes as no shock that Clarkson’s followers went absolutely crazy over the image, giving it 94,000 likes in addition to 1,300 comments. And the singer didn’t want to leave her other adorable child, River Rose, out of the Instagram love. Her next post shows an up-close photo of her adorable daughter as she also is all smiles for the picture.

Clarkson’s daughter looks as cute as a button as she stares into the camera with her hair sweeping across her forehead. The tot’s pink lips nearly match the color of her shirt and fans simply cannot get over how cute she is.

My other little munchkin ????♥️ #RiverRose A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:20pm PDT

Clarkson’s photo of River has already earned her 71,000 likes as well as 800 plus comments within just three hours of posting. Some fans commented to gush over how cute she is while countless others pointed out that she bears a striking resemblance to her mother, Kelly.

“OMG! She is so stinking adorable. Both babies look just like their Momma.”

“Kelly, she is perfect. A little mischievous princess for sure,” one more fan commented.

My little munchkin ????❤️ #RemyB A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:18pm PDT

And for fans hoping that she may have another little one to photograph soon, they can keep on wishing. According to US Magazine, Clarkson says that River Rose and Remy will be her last two kids and now she and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, have put a stop to baby making.

“Oh God, those tubes are gone! That’s blasphemy. We don’t even speak of it. We’re both fixed in our own ways, yet still we’ll probably get pregnant again somehow.”

Blackstock also has two children, Seth and Savannah, from his previous marriage.

What a sweet family!