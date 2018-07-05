Demi Lovato Shares Photo Of Booty In Revealing Swimsuit On The Fourth Of July

Demi Lovato is smokin’ this holiday season.

Earlier today, the 25-year-old took to her highly-followed Instagram account to quite literally show off her assets. In the image, Lovato leans against a white wall and puts her hand up towards her face as she strikes a pose. She looks over her shoulder into the camera and pouts her lips just a little for the photo. The singer appears to be makeup free and as usual, her eyebrows are on point.

Miss Lovato leaves little to the imagination, showing off her backside in a revealing black swimsuit that definitely exposes her round booty. The singer’s back tattoo and wrist tattoos are also visible in the image. To go along with the makeup-free look, Lovato wears her hair down and messy while she wears no polish on her nails.

The singer’s army of 68 million plus followers obviously loved the sexy photo of the singer, giving it 2.5 million likes as well as 28,000 comments within just hours of posting. Of course, most fans were quick to comment on what an amazing figure the songstress has while countless other fans just decided to comment on the snapshot to wish Demi well in her recovery, following the news of her recent relapse.

“U are brave and inspire me everyday. u don’t need to be perfect to do that. I’m inspired by your courage to admit your failures and embrace recovery and seek for help whenever needed. u are so important to me. your story is amazing. I love you please continue to fight.”

Happy 4th!! ????????????❤️???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 4, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

“God bless America for he has surely blessed you, Lawd have mercy,” one more fan chimed in.

Earlier this year, Demi confessed that she had given up dieting and stopped “food shaming” herself. According to People, the singer shared with fans on her Twitter page that she had given up dieting and it really help to improve her self-esteem.

“Feeling gross today at a photo shoot but I’m choosing to accept what I see because I love myself for who I am and your love and support gets me through moments like this if you’re struggling as well, don’t forget.. if I can do it, you can too!”

The singer also opened up in an interview, saying that she would allow herself to enjoy treats as long as they were in moderation. She stated that anxiety over what she eats was leading to chronic stress and she didn’t want to set that sort of an example for her fans, especially since many of them are younger.

It’s nice to see Demi using her voice to send a positive message.