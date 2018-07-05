Channing Tatum Is Reportedly ‘Miserable’ Without Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum is reportedly having some major regrets over his split with wife Jenna Dewan. The actor is said to be feeling “miserable” without Jenna in his life, and he allegedly wants her back.

According to a July 4 report by Life & Style Magazine, Channing Tatum misses his wife, Jenna Dewan, very much. The Magic Mike actor has allegedly told his estranged wife how he feels, but she hasn’t decided what to do about his declaration of love just yet.

Sources tell the magazine that the ball is in Jenna’s court at the moment, and even though Channing could basically get any woman that he wants, he would like to give his marriage another shot. The pair announced their split back in early April, but they had seemingly been separated before the shocking announcement.

“Channing is miserable. He misses Jenna and the life they had. Channing would get back together with her in a heartbeat — and he’s told her that. The ball’s in her court now. [Tatum] could date anyone he wanted,” the source reveals, but that he’s not interested in having a relationship with anyone but Jenna at the moment. “Jenna knows how Channing feels, but no one knows what she’ll do,” the insider adds.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy,” the couple’s joint statement from the time of their split read.

As many fans of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan already know, the couple met on the set of the movie Step Up, and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. They tied the knot in 2009, and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in 2013.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenna Dewan opened up about the next chapter in her life shortly after her split with Channing Tatum. Jenna said that she was “excited” about her newfound “freedom” and that she is very “hopeful” about what the future holds in her life and career.