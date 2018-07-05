‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, July 4: Abby & Arturo Plus Phyllis & Billy Create Fireworks!

Things got hot in Genoa City for Independence Day.

Things get hot in The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, July 4. Fireworks exploded for at least two Genoa City couples as Phyllis and Billy took advantage of a broken elevator, and Abby and Arturo enjoyed each other for the first time.

At the Dive Bar, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) made lemonade out of lemons when she learned her guest, the mayor, canceled for her July 4 episode. She ended up asking Cane (Daniel Goddard), Lily (Christel Khalil), Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) to be her last-minute guests. Ultimately, Tessa sang the “Star-Spangled Banner,” and then later the singer found some concerning text messages on her phone.

After they appeared on the show, Esther (Kate Linder) showed up and talked to Cane and Lily about Jack’s (Peter Bergman) plan to dig up Phillip Chancellor’s grave. They all felt that Katherine would roll over in hers if Jack wins the lawsuit. Plus, the Ashbys worried about Jack getting Dina (Marla Adams) to testify given her condition. Esther warned Cane that Jack typically gets precisely what he wants.

Meanwhile, America’s birthday was also Billy’s (Jason Thompson) birthday. He and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) decide to celebrate both on the Jabot yacht, “Jaboat.” However, he couldn’t find the keys at home, so they ended up stopping by his office to grab them. Jabot’s reception area was a major mess because Arturo (Jason Canela) and his crew had it torn up for some renovations. Even so, Billy quickly found the keys, and the two hopped into the elevator to take to the seas for their celebrations.

Unfortunately, around the time they started going down, Arturo needed to turn off the electricity for the construction. Uh oh. Phyills and Billy found themselves stuck in an elevator. What is their favorite thing to do in an elevator? That’s right — have sex. So, of course, that’s exactly what they did, which meant they didn’t care too much that their Fourth of July plans got changed so dramatically.

These two didn’t even feel too ashamed when Arturo and his crew caught them in flagrante. In fact, Billy just said, “Hey fellas! Happy Birthday to me!”

Also, Abby stopped by with a romantic picnic, but Arturo didn’t have time to stop. They agreed to meet up for fireworks later. They met up at the Dive Bar, but they decided to leave. They went on to his apartment where they made love for the first time. In a bed, as opposed to Phyllis and Billy’s love-in-an-elevator style.

