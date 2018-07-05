‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Becomes Unglued, Eve Is Forced Into A Corner

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of twists and turns in Salem as the week begins to wind down.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will become very concerned when Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) begins to come unglued. As many Days of our Lives fans already know, Ben suffers from severe mental illness issues, and has gone as far as to kill people in the past. However, he swears that he is now a changed man. Sadly, if Ben doesn’t have his medication then the tables will turn on him.

Since Ben and Ciara are currently hiding out in a secluded cabin in the woods, he has no access to his medication. This will cause him to become unstable, and put Ciara in a dangerous situation, as she is alone with him in the middle of nowhere.

Of course, Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), believes that her daughter is with Ben and is trying frantically to find her because something terrible happens. When Hope gets troubling news about Ben, likely that he needs his medication to stay sane and stable, she will begin to worry about her little girl even more. However, Ciara may be able to talk Ben down from the ledge, further cementing the bond they’ve been building since Ben saved her after her motorcycle accident.

In the latest #DAYS, tensions arise among Theresa, Eve and Brady at Tate's custody hearing.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/DFDMscOxaI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also continue to see more of the custody hearing between Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley). The former couple are battling it out for custody of their son, Tate, and things are beginning to get ugly. After Maggie was called to testify about Brady’s drug and alcohol addiction, as well as the plan he hatched with Victor to trick Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) into marrying him, things seemed to swing in Theresa’s favor.

However, that may all change when Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) drops in to testify. Days of Our Lives viewers may remember that Chloe and Theresa were both held hostage by Mateo in Mexico, but that when Theresa escaped she left Chloe there in danger and didn’t tell anyone her whereabouts when she returned to Salem. Chloe will surely blow the whistle on Theresa’s behavior.

All the while Eve will reportedly be backed into a corner when it comes to the custody hearing, and whatever happens could sway the judge to side with Theresa instead of Brady.

Later, Days of Our Lives fans will see Chloe and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) have a talk about Nicole Walker (Ariana Zucker) as the soap gears up for the character’s highly anticipated return.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.