‘SNK 40th Anniversary Collection’ Will Bring Classic Arcade Games To The Nintendo Switch

Relive the golden age of arcade games on Nintendo's hybrid system.

The Nintendo Switch has certainly made a name for itself over the past year. Its ever-expanding library of games includes some of the most critically acclaimed games of our generation (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey come to mind), but it has also received strong support from third-party publishers, a far cry from past Nintendo systems.

This past month, Epic Games’ ever-popular battle royale sensation Fortnite was officially released on Nintendo’s hybrid console, racking up over 2 million downloads in a few days. The Switch has also received a few unlikely ports, with Doom (2016) and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus being ported to the system by Panic Button Games.

Still, while the Switch has received its fair share of new titles and modern ports, its support for older, classic titles has been a little lackluster. Series anthologies and collections for Mega Man and Street Fighter have seen releases, but most notably, Nintendo’s own Virtual Console service has been absent.

For those who need a refresher, the Virtual Console lineup consisted of ports and emulated versions of games from Nintendo’s back catalog, mostly focusing on titles that originally released on the the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), and the Nintendo 64.

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection has a ton of games, but not the ones you’d expect. https://t.co/ZzQaTqI62l pic.twitter.com/QCFEy2VAaA — Polygon (@Polygon) July 4, 2018

While Nintendo has released mini-consoles styled after both the NES and SNES, they have yet to release digital versions of their games on the Nintendo Switch, though select NES titles will be available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers when the service launches later this year.

Luckily, if you’re in the mood for ports of arcade titles, then developer SNK Corporation has you covered. As reported by Polygon, SNK’s new anthology of arcade classics, aptly named the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, received a trailer earlier this week, revealing a partial list of games that will be included in the upcoming collection.

So far, the following games have been confirmed for inclusion:

Alpha Mission (both arcade and home versions)

Athena (both arcade and home versions)

Crystalis

Ikari Warriors (both arcade and home versions)

Ikari 3: The Rescue (both arcade and home versions)

Guerrilla War (both arcade and home versions)

P.O.W. (both arcade and home versions)

Prehistoric Isle

Psycho Soldier

Street Smart

TNK III (both arcade and home versions)

Vanguard

Victory Road (both arcade and home versions)

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Switch’s Arcade Archives is set to release on November 13.