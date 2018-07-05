Steph Curry And His Wife Ayesha Welcome Third Child, A Son

The Curry family has grown from a family of four to a family of five!

On his Instagram account, Stephen Curry posted a photo of his son and shared his name — Canon W. Jack Curry. In the sweet photo, the newborn baby sleeps as he’s swaddled in a blanket as his dad holds him in his arm. This marks the first boy to the Curry crew as the couple already have two daughters, 5-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Ryan.

In less than 30 minutes of the post and sweet photo, sharing his boy’s name with his 21 million followers, Curry has already amassed 520,000 likes in addition to 13,000 comments. Many fans were quick to comment and share their congratulations to the family while countless other fans chimed in over the fact that the NBA champion finally has a son, hoping that Canon will follow in the footsteps of his famous father and play basketball.

“God bless your beautiful family and your new born.”

“Congratulations sir! You are a wonderful father, this young man is blessed to have you and your wonderful wife as much as you two are bless to have him,” another fan wrote.

Steph’s wife, Ayesha, also shared a post on her own Instagram page, welcoming another member to her wolf pack. In her sweet post, the 29-year-old shared a black and white photo of her two daughters holding their new baby brother. Both Riley and Ryan are rocking braids in their hair and they stare lovingly into their brother’s eyes.

“My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W. Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5! @stephencurry30#mynewman by this mama of 3,” Curry wrote.

She also received a ton of attention on her post with over 389,000 likes in addition to 12,000 comments within just 40 mins of posting the sweet image. Again, many fans commented on the adorable photo to welcome the newest member to the Curry clan.

The sex of the baby comes as a shock to fans of the Golden State Warriors star as he and his wife decided to keep the gender of their third child a surprise until the birth. People shares that the couple appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and said that the sex of the baby was on Ayesha’s phone but they didn’t want to find out, even though it was hard.

“My wife, she wants to know. So we’re right in the middle now. I haven’t found out, she hasn’t found out. We’re kind of figuring out how long we’re going to last,” Curry said.

Congrats to the family!