Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Secretly Engaged, Reports ‘In Touch’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly engaged, and keeping it a huge secret from the general public.

According to a July 4 report by In Touch Weekly, the couple, who welcomed their first child together, daughter True, back in April, have been on a bit of a roller coaster when it comes to their relationship. Just days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to baby True, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on her. Photos and video of Tristan kissing and touching other women surfaced online, causing a major scandal.

Khloe decided to stay with Tristan, and the couple have been working through their relationship issues. Recently, Kardashian was spotted wearing a big diamond ring on her left hand, and engagement rumors began to swirl. Sources are now telling the magazine that Khloe and Tristan are engaged, but they’re trying to keep the news quiet.

“Tristan gave [the ring] to her. She’s being coy about what it stands for, but everyone assumes it’s an engagement ring. It’s the biggest ring I’ve ever seen. She is planning a huge party in a few weeks, which she’s saying is for her birthday, but my guess is that’s when she’ll tell everyone she’s engaged,” a source close to Khloe reveals.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian’s friends and family are said to be completely against the engagement. However, the reality star seemingly doesn’t care, and she is planning to move forward with her wedding plans despite what those closest to her think.

“Ninety-nine percent of Khloe’s friends and family are against it. “[Khloe] is determined to have this wedding no matter what. Weddings are always full of surprises and unexpected snags, but Khloe’s sounds like a ticking time bomb. Any one of Tristan’s groupie girlfriends could crash just to make headlines,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian’s older sister, Kim, is said to be so against the engagement that she may not even go to the wedding. Kim allegedly hasn’t forgiven Tristan Thompson for cheating on her little sister, and she believes he will do it again.

“[Kim Kardashian] might not even attend. She hasn’t forgiven him for cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant, and Kim knows he’ll do it again,” the source said. In addition, Khloe Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, is also reportedly unhappy about the situation, and reportedly thinks that the relationship will “end badly.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have mostly stayed quiet on their relationship and cheating scandal, and have not confirmed or denied the engagement rumors.