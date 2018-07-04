Gigi Hadid Shows Off Flawless Bikini Body In Mykonos

She’s got one of the best bikini bodies in the game and she’s not afraid to show it.

As the Inquisitr shared a few days ago, Hadid appeared to be having a blast with pals, including fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, in Greece. Hadid even shared photos on her Instagram page, revealing that she wasn’t only partying with Ratajkowski, but she was also partying with supermodel Kate Moss as part of a paid partnership with Nammos Mykonos. Hadid flaunted her amazing figure in a barely-there pink bikini.

And in new photos posted by the Daily Mail today, Hadid continued the party in Greece, enjoying more beach and sun time. This time, the model traded in her pink bikini for a black bikini top and green and black Fendi briefs. The 23-year-old still looked amazing with a makeup-free face and her long, blonde locks in a high and messy ponytail. To dress it up a bit, Hadid added a pair of big hoop earrings to her beachside look.

The model was also photographed with a life vest in her hand as she walked toward a wave runner. Later, Hadid could be seen riding a jet ski solo as she appeared to be having a blast, despite the fact that she was alone on the jet ski.

Gigi Hadid displays her toned abs in bikini in Greece https://t.co/3u2dSpq9ob pic.twitter.com/KbjwFxLztB — Stars News (@St4rNewz) July 4, 2018

And even though she was in Greece, that did not seem to stop Hadid from celebrating the Fourth of July. In a post on her popular Instagram page, the model shared a photo of a grill complete with an All-American meal of hot dogs, hamburgers, grilled onions, and buns to celebrate the occasion. The model did not say who she was with but it appears that she was cooking for quite a crowd judging by the amount of burgers and dogs on the grill.

Within just a few hours of the post, Hadid earned a lot of attention from her 41-million-plus followers, garnering over 505,000 likes in addition to 1,300 comments within just a few hours of the post. Some fans were quick to chime in on the All-American meal while countless others wished Gigi a happy Independence Day.

Happy 4th à la Gi ????????????????????❤️ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

“Hope you have a lovely day with family and friends, G! Happy Birthday, USA.”

“MasterChef Hadid, give me your burger recipe!! They look yummy!!!” one more fan wrote.

Earlier today, Hadid also made headlines after she commented on a rumor Instagram page that accused her of having a fake relationship with Zayn Malik.

“I really have no hard feelings towards you, I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don’t even know,” she wrote.

Clearly, the comments upset her.