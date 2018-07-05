Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Reportedly Getting ‘Serious’ While On Vacation In Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima have been in Italy together on vacation for the past two weeks. The couple, who have been dating for about two years, are now said to be getting very “serious” in their relationship.

According to a July 4 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian is happier than ever with Younes Bendjima. Sources tell the magazine that the couple have been having a great time during their extended vacation, and that things are really getting serious between them.

In addition, Kardashian’s three children, Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3, whom she shares with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, have all been spending a ton of time with Bendjima, and things are going good on that front as well, as insider claims that the kids are very fond of Younes, and like spending time with him.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes. They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him. Kourtney is having the best time in Europe,” the source reveals.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been seen all around Italy wining and dining. The couple started off in Rome, where they took in some tourist attractions such as the Trevi Fountain, and then headed to Capri where paparazzi photographed the pair sunning themselves on a yacht, picnicking, swimming in the crystal clear water, and showing off some major PDA.

During their time in Capri they were joined by Kourtney’s children and close friend, Simon Huck. The group stayed in Capri before heading to Portofino. Sources tell E! Online that the group have been taking boat rides, relaxing, and enjoying sweet treats such as gelato.

“They’ve taken a few boat rides to check out the sites and the kids had fun stopping in town to get gelato. They are having an amazing and relaxing trip together. Younes is great with the kids and enjoys having them around. They are all comfortable together and look like a very happy family.”

In addition, Kardashian and Bendjima have also been taking time for themselves. They’ve been seen getting in some early morning workouts together. They’ve been spotted exercising together as well as having steamy PDA sessions, and it seems that things have never been better between the couple, despite rumors earlier this year that the pair had split. However, they have certainly put that speculation to rest during their romantic vacation.