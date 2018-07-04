Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Celebrate Fourth Of July Fun With Family

The 'Vanderpump Rules' lovebirds are celebrating Independence Day in Michigan.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are doing the Fourth of July right. The Vanderpump Rules lovebirds, who have been engaged since early June, are currently in Michigan visiting with Taylor’s newlywed sister, Jenny Cauchi, and her husband, Patrick. The L.A.-based Bravo stars seem to be right at home in Taylor’s home state.

Brittany Cartwright posted a video of the couple’s Independence Day antics to her Instagram Stories, which showed their two dogs, Kingsley and Monroe, running around Cauchi’s backyard. Cartwright also included a Happy Fourth of July greeting to her followers and shared videos of the foursome and some friends relaxing on a boat. Later, Cartwright and her future sister-in-law took turns jumping off the side of the boat into the water.

Jax Taylor also shared a video of the boating trip — and the beautiful blue water — to his Instagram account.

“Boats as far as the eye can see,” Taylor said as he panned the dock with his camera. Taylor captioned the video “Happy 4th from #themoot.”

Earlier this week, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright both posted Instagram Stories revealing they were “Michigan bound.” The Bravo reality stars tagged Taylor’s sister and her husband in their posts, which showed them spending time at Cauchi’s Michigan home and in her backyard.

Based on the couple’s trip to Michigan, it appears that Brittany Cartwright is close with Jax’s sister Jenny. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Jenny stands in as one of Brittany’s bridesmaids when the Vanderpump Rules stars tie the knot, although that could be a hard role for even the closest sister-in-law to score. Cartwright recently told People she is in wedding planning mode, but she stopped short of naming names for the couple’s wedding party because she has too many friends she wants to include in her wedding.

“No one knows who’s a bridesmaid yet,” Cartwright said. “And I don’t want to say because my list is so long. I have so many really close friends, from home in Kentucky and here in L.A., so making my bridesmaid choices down to like eight [people] is going to be really hard for me because my list is at like 15 right now. So, that’s going to be the hardest thing.”

Earlier this year, Jax Taylor walked his sister down the aisle at her wedding in place of their father, Ronald Cauchi, who passed away just a few months earlier.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo for Season 7 next year.