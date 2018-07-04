Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Fit Bikini Body, Toned Legs

Kristin Cavallari showed off her fit bikini body on Instagram as she enjoys a relaxing summer. In the photo, Cavallari sports a white strapless bikini top and a flowery bikini bottom that spotlighted her flat abs.
Amazingly, the reality TV star has gotten in better shape after each of her three pregnancies, thanks to a healthy diet and regular exercise.
Kristin’s post-baby weight loss and fitness secrets are a gluten-free Paleo-style diet and weightlifting workouts, as the Inquisitr previously reported.
No Cardio Exercise
Surprisingly, she does no cardio exercise, preferring instead to stay toned by lifting weights and circuit-training four days a week.
“I don’t do any cardio,” Cavallari said. “Cardio used to be all I did before I had kids, but once I had them my lifestyle changed. I’m a much healthier eater. I hardly drink alcohol, so I’ve found that it’s about building and maintaining muscle rather than losing weight now.”
Like many women, Kristen focused mainly on fat-burning cardio exercise before having children, but has gotten in the best shape of her life by focusing on strength-training.
Fitness experts say weightlifting promotes weight loss better than cardio exercise because it boosts post-workout calorie-burning. Studies show that your metabolism can stay raised for up to 38 hours following a weightlifting workout, according to the European Journal of Applied Physiology.
Kristin lost almost all her baby weight less than two months after each pregnancy by following a gluten-free, Paleo-inspired diet that limits processed foods and focuses on healthy fats, such as coconut oil, butter, and grass-fed beef, and high-quality proteins.
“Actually, if I don’t eat healthy food I don’t feel good,” Kristin said. “For me, I crave healthy food.”
Cavallari said she doesn’t believe in starving or depriving herself, but makes an effort to not overeat and to consume only fresh, organic foods. That makes a huge difference in both her appearance and her health, she said.
Kristin Cavallari became famous after starring on the MTV reality show The Hills and Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. She has since branched out by becoming a fashion designer.
Cavallari has been married to former NFL star Jay Cutler since 2013. Cutler was previously a quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Kristin and Jay recently relocated to Nashville, Tennessee.
Kristin now stars on her own reality TV show, Very Cavallari, which premieres July 8 on E! It will chronicle her busy life as a wife, mom, and fashion entrepreneur as she builds her new business in Nashville.