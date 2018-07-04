Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Fit Bikini Body, Toned Legs

The mom of three is in the best shape of her life thanks to diet and exercise.

Kristin Cavallari showed off her fit bikini body on Instagram as she enjoys a relaxing summer. In the photo, Cavallari sports a white strapless bikini top and a flowery bikini bottom that spotlighted her flat abs.

Amazingly, the reality TV star has gotten in better shape after each of her three pregnancies, thanks to a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Kristin’s post-baby weight loss and fitness secrets are a gluten-free Paleo-style diet and weightlifting workouts, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

No Cardio Exercise

Surprisingly, she does no cardio exercise, preferring instead to stay toned by lifting weights and circuit-training four days a week.

“I don’t do any cardio,” Cavallari said. “Cardio used to be all I did before I had kids, but once I had them my lifestyle changed. I’m a much healthier eater. I hardly drink alcohol, so I’ve found that it’s about building and maintaining muscle rather than losing weight now.”

Like many women, Kristen focused mainly on fat-burning cardio exercise before having children, but has gotten in the best shape of her life by focusing on strength-training.

Fitness experts say weightlifting promotes weight loss better than cardio exercise because it boosts post-workout calorie-burning. Studies show that your metabolism can stay raised for up to 38 hours following a weightlifting workout, according to the European Journal of Applied Physiology.

Kristin lost almost all her baby weight less than two months after each pregnancy by following a gluten-free, Paleo-inspired diet that limits processed foods and focuses on healthy fats, such as coconut oil, butter, and grass-fed beef, and high-quality proteins.

“Actually, if I don’t eat healthy food I don’t feel good,” Kristin said. “For me, I crave healthy food.”

Cavallari said she doesn’t believe in starving or depriving herself, but makes an effort to not overeat and to consume only fresh, organic foods. That makes a huge difference in both her appearance and her health, she said.

Kristin Cavallari became famous after starring on the MTV reality show The Hills and Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. She has since branched out by becoming a fashion designer.

Cavallari has been married to former NFL star Jay Cutler since 2013. Cutler was previously a quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Kristin and Jay recently relocated to Nashville, Tennessee.

Kristin now stars on her own reality TV show, Very Cavallari, which premieres July 8 on E! It will chronicle her busy life as a wife, mom, and fashion entrepreneur as she builds her new business in Nashville.