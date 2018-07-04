Back Together? ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro And Jen Harley Photographed Together Post-DV Arrest

The two 'Jersey Shore' stars have a daughter together, but their relationship has been nothing but tumultuous.

The relationship between Jersey Shore stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley has been nothing if not tumultuous. The couple, who have a daughter together, have been going back and forth with accusations of domestic violence, which culminated in Jen Harley’s arrest.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the two Jersey Shore stars have been photographed together, to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Their joint appearance has not only shocked fans — especially given recent events — but has led people to wonder if the duo is, in fact, back together.

As fans of the couple already know, Jen Harley was arrested a few weeks ago in Las Vegas. At the time, she was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery following a fight she’d had with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. She was released on $3,000 bail.

At that time, Harley was determined to be the “primary aggressor” in the fight between her and her baby daddy. The fight culminated with Harley dragging Ortiz-Magro with her car, after he got caught in the seatbelt.

Despite this, however, the district attorney declined to press charges against Harley due to “insufficient evidence.”

Ortiz-Magro did suffer from some minor injuries in the incident — such as “road rash,” cuts, and scrapes — but he wasn’t seriously injured. It’s unclear if this is the reason why the Las Vegas district attorney refused to charge Harley with any major crimes.

Prior to Harley’s arrest, the Jersey Shore couple had been involved in several domestic disputes, with sources close to the couple describing their relationship as “toxic” sometimes, since they would fight so much.

Ortiz-Magro said that, because they were constantly fighting — and because he didn’t think Harley could provide a good life for baby Ariana Sky — he wanted to petition the courts for full custody.

Perhaps, then, it was this desire of Ortiz-Magro’s that created animosity between the two.

Ortiz-Magro said that even though Ariana Sky is currently in his primary care, it’s his mother, Constance, that is her primary caregiver. For that reason, he feels that he has more support than Harley.

Given all of this drama between the couple, seeing the two of them together on Ortiz-Magro’s official Snapchat page — looking as though nothing had ever happened between the two of them — has led many fans to wonder if the duo had, in fact, gotten back together after all the drama.

On the other hand, some fans also believe that all of this drama is nothing more than a publicity stunt for the new season of Jersey Shore.