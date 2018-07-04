Meghan Markle’s Mother Said To Be Remaining ‘Dignified’ And ‘Silent’ As The Other Markles Come Under Fire

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, has still not spoken about her daughter publicly.

To say that Meghan Markle’s family is a mess is the height of understatement. Between her father, Thomas, setting up photoshoots with the paparazzi, and her half-sister, Samantha, trashing her and her mother at every turn, Duchess Meghan can, perhaps, only find peace by holing herself up in Kensington Palace with her husband, Prince Harry of Windsor.

But, according to the Daily Mail, there’s one person who’s maintained a “dignified silence” throughout the messiness: Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

For what it’s worth, too, Meghan Markle’s mother was the only member of her family to attend the so-called “royal wedding.”

The paparazzi recently snapped Doria Ragland, a yoga instructor, coming out of a bakery in Inglewood, California, which is a far cry from the tony streets of Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Bel-Air, or Malibu.

This more than proves that, no matter what title her daughter earns over the years, Doria Ragland is still the “woman next door” who hasn’t lost touch with reality, nor believes that she, herself, is a celebrity simply because of her daughter’s newfound royal status.

But the most important thing of all, according to sources close to Doria, is that her daughter is “protected” by her mother, which is why the “Royal Mother” has maintained her dignified silence, even in the face of constant media scrutiny.

But while Meghan Markle’s mother is viewed as a woman of class, grace, and elegance, Markle’s father, and the rest of her family, has been excoriated by British high society.

Recently, and most infamously, Prince Charles’ old friend Nicky Haslam has described the Markle family as “frighteningly common,” and considered it a blessing that no one from Meghan’s family — save for her mother — made it to the royal wedding a few months ago.

Haslam also told the outlet that Meghan’s father was little more than a “lump,” and that the royal family doesn’t know what to do when it comes to Meghan’s unpredictable family members.

And despite the fact that Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, claims that Doria Ragland planned to sell her tell-all story to Oprah Winfrey, Oprah herself put the kibosh on those rumors when she shared that she and Doria merely “spent the day” together by practicing yoga, eating kumquats, and enjoying a nice lunch.

For what it’s worth, as well, one of the few people that Nicky Haslam doesn’t describe as “frightfully common” is Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.