Jon Gosselin Celebrates Fourth Of July With Just One Child, Hannah

The dad of eight spends some more one-on-one time with his sextuplet daughter.

Jon Gosselin is a dad of eight, but he spent the Fourth with just one of his children. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star celebrated Independence Day with his 14-year-old sextuplet daughter Hannah. Gosselin posted a selfie with his teen daughter to Instagram wishing all of his followers a Happy Fourth of July. Hannah Gosselin shared a similar photo on her own Instagram page which showed off her dad’s festive star-covered shirt.

The new photos are the latest social media snaps that the father-daughter duo has posted in recent months. The posts have also spawned questions about Gosselin’s living arrangement with his daughter. Several fans posted comments on Jon and Hannah Gosselin’s pics, noting how happy they look together.

Jon Gosselin and his ex-wife Kate divorced in 2009 after a 10-year marriage, much of which was documented on their TLC reality show. After a nasty custody battle, all eight of the couple’s children — twins Cara and Mady, 17, and 14-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Aaden, Collin, and Joel — initially lived with Kate Gosselin. But over the past year, Collin Gosselin left his mother’s home for a program for children with special needs, and Hannah appears to be living with her dad much more than part-time.

Happy 4th of July!!! ???????? A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Jon and Hannah Gosselin’s recent social media spree featured an Easter Sunday photo that made it appear that only Hannah celebrated that day, which was also Jon’s birthday, with her dad. In addition, Gosselin posted a series of pics that showed him and Hannah on a road trip and at home just before Memorial Day. In May, Jon and Hannah also celebrated her 14th birthday together according to People. Gosselin and Hannah even spent a Father’s Day weekend with his girlfriend Colleen Conrad at Buddakan in Atlantic City, New Jersey, last month.

Jon Gosselin referenced the family drama in an Instagram post in May, thanking fans for their support during his presumed custody battle over his daughter.

“Obviously, you know the situation,” Gosselin said in a video. “If you don’t know the situation you should get together with a friend or anyone who understands the situation.”

Happy Fourth of July???????? A post shared by Hannah Gosselin (@itsmehjg) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:36am PDT

While his custody issues with his ex-wife remain unclear, Jon Gosselin’s social media posts reveal that he spends a lot of time with Hannah, especially on holidays.

In 2015, Jon Gosselin filed for custody of Hannah, according to E! News. A source recently told the entertainment news site, “Hannah has been living with Jon full-time for quite a while. It’s been her choice and he is humbled. They have a great relationship.”