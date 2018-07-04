Here’s What We Know About ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jorge Nava’s Alleged Secret Child

The so-called 'secret child' controversy will be addressed on this season of '90 Day Fiance.'

Fans of the hit TLC show 90 Day Fiance have been wrapped up in the drama of its various couples — and Los Angeles-based couple Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko are no exception.

Even though Anfisa, in the past, has been dragged for filth for being a “gold digger,” she’s become a bit of a sympathetic figure this season because of Jorge’s refusal to be honest with her, even when he’s begged to do so.

Now, according to Your Tango, one of Jorge’s biggest lies — the possibility that he’s the father of a secret “love child” conceived with his ex-girlfriend almost 10 years ago — is finally coming to light, and it could put his relationship with Anfisa in irreparable jeopardy.

As was revealed on last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Anfisa had been previously contacted by Jorge’s ex-girlfriend. At that time, said Anfisa, she and Jorge were first beginning their relationship, so she believed everything that Jorge told her outright. As such, even though Jorge’s ex-girlfriend told her that he was the father of her then-7-year-old child, Anfisa didn’t believe it, because Jorge told Anfisa that his ex-girlfriend was “crazy” and “probably lying.”

Recently, however, Jorge’s ex-girlfriend reached out to Anfisa again, and this time, she was demanding child support for their now-10-year-old child. She especially claimed that she was concerned that Jorge was “keeping money hidden” from her and her child.

For what it’s worth, however, the 90 Day Fiance stars have had a series of troubles in their marriage for a while now. In addition to going to a divorce lawyer without first consulting Anfisa — and taking his sister, Lourdes, who has openly trashed Anfisa in the past, with him — Jorge shows no signs of working, getting a job, or being honest with his wife about any of his dealings.

What’s worse, Jorge doesn’t seem to understand that being a habitual liar erodes the trust away in any relationship, let alone a marriage that’s already on shaky ground.

But the worst part of all, according to Anfisa, is that if Jorge kept his “secret child” hidden from her, it meant that he effectively abandoned the child while she was still a baby. As someone who has a lot of abandonment issues — she revealed, in the last episode of 90 Day Fiance, that her father died when she was young, that her mother was more concerned about finding a husband than raising her daughter, and her grandmother was her sole provider for her childhood — Anfisa couldn’t take the thought of her husband abandoning his child. Therefore, if the “secret child” of Jorge’s ex does, in fact, turn out to be Jorge’s, she will divorce him with the quickness.

We’ll find out more about what Anfisa wants to do when a new episode of 90 Day Fiance airs next week.