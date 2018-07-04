Rob Lowe Shoots New Film In Africa, Shares Unbelievable Photos, Video

Rob Lowe has had an amazing career in the movies, with films like The Outsiders, St. Elmo’s Fire, and the Austin Powers trilogy, as well as on TV in such memorable shows such as The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, and most recently on Code Black. Now the handsome actor has flown to Africa to shoot his next film called Christmas in the Wild. It co-stars Sex and the City‘s Kristin Davis (who is also executive producing) as well as Lowe’s youngest son, John Owen Lowe. According to the IMDb listing, the movie is about a woman who was “jilted by her husband on the eve of embarking on an African safari” so she “travels to the continent alone where she meets an elephant conservationist.”

Lowe arrived in South Africa on June 22 after flying for 34 hours and had to report to the set the next day. He decided to document as much as he could for his Instagram followers, showing the various animals he’s been able to interact with, whether it’s on the way to the set or as part of the movie that he’s shooting. He’s shared both photos and videos, including one of two giraffes sparring. “On my run today, I found these guys fighting violently for at least a half hour. Eventually the one on the left won, after also destroying the electric anti-poaching fence. Insane!”

The Lion Guard actor posted a majestic video of a lion trying to cross the road, saying, “On my way to set today we had to be very still and wait for the local traffic to clear. #africa.” But it wasn’t just on his way to work that he saw these amazing animals. “Sitting outside my trailer on set today! A Verreaux’s eagle-owl.”

But perhaps the most amazing video he posted is of a tiny baby elephant that he was able to get very close to. “Tonight’s game drive: A very rare encounter with a 3 week old baby and albino #elephant.” In another video with an elephant, he showed how the magnificent animal was tailgating his ride home.

The movie he’s shooting, which was written by Neal and Tippi Dobrofsky and is being directed by Ernie Barbarash, is slated to premiere during the 2019 holiday season. “The project, which had been in the works for a couple of years, stems from a longtime passion for Davis. Since 2009, she has dedicated herself to raising awareness to the plight of elephants and stopping illegal poaching for ivory before elephants become extinct in the wild,” reports Deadline.