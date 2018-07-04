Person Spotted Climbing The Statue Of Liberty On The Fourth Of July, Seven Arrested[Breaking]

On the patriotic holiday, a person attempted to climb outside of one of the most well-known icons in the world.

The Statue of Liberty is something that stands for the pursuit of happiness, but some people may sometimes end up taking it a step, or five, too far. On the Fourth of July, a person was spotted climbing up the outside of the American icon and sitting at the base of Lady Liberty’s feet. Not long after the first report came out about the climber, social media was buzzing with numerous incident reports and photos of the craziness happening in New York.

Amid numerous reports circulating, CNN reported that it was a woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, but she was not alone on Liberty Island. Seven people had been arrested on Wednesday afternoon and it was believed that they were all protesters.

According to the NY Daily News, the woman was originally believed to be protesting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency from the group “Rise and Resist,” but the organization said she wasn’t part of their protest. It was later found out that the other seven had a banner stating “Abolish ICE,” but the climber was not with them either.

As police and other members of local law enforcement approached the monument, they began climbing a ladder to approach the woman. As they climbed the ladder of the Statue of Liberty, they were spotted talking to her as she walked around near the sandals of Lady Liberty and sat down in the folds of her gown.

She did appear to roll out a small flag or banner of some type at one point. The protesters who were with her, and standing on the balcony underneath the statue, also rolled out a banner.

ABC News had a live stream going of the climber who ended up taking off her shirt and waving it around above her head at one point.

CNN reported that the New York Police Department had built a rope rescue system in an attempt to climb up and bring the woman down. They did not believe that she was going to leave the Statue of Liberty by herself.

Numerous bystanders ended up capturing video of the woman climbing the Statue of Liberty and broadcast it on social media for all to see. As many already know, there are not a lot of foot or handholds on the statue which could lead to a fall.

After law enforcement officials made it up the ladder and to the base of the Statue of Liberty itself, the woman moved farther away and sat down again in the folds of her gown. She refused to go to the police and would not leave or come down.

Liberty Island ended up being evacuated on the Fourth of July during this entire incident as stated by Jerry Willis of the National Park Service. It was not known what kind of danger the climber and protesters may have presented to themselves or any others who were in the immediate area and the evacuation was due to safety concerns.

The seven who were arrested apparently had nothing to do with the climber, but they were arrested and charged with unlawful protest.

The Fourth of July is a holiday that is meant to bring people together in the United States of America, and many go to the national monuments and wonders of the world to celebrate. Unfortunately, those visiting the Statue of Liberty had to have their visit cut short on Wednesday after some protesters unrolled a banner and one woman decided to actually climb up Lady Liberty. It is not known if the woman or the protesters presented any danger to others, but the incident did lead to the island’s evacuation.