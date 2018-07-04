Melania Trump And The Rest Of America Fail At Spelling Independence Day

The first lady, U.S. Air Force, city of Boston, and thousands of other accounts used hashtag #IndependanceDay on Twitter

It’s IndepenDENCE Day, not IndepenDANCE Day, trumpeted USA Today this morning, pointing out that numerous Americans and institutions had incorrectly hashtagged for the Fourth of July. The publication went on to bemoan the number of people who unintentionally contributed to the hashtag #IndependanceDay trending on Twitter worldwide.

USA Today pointed to the first lady (whose account tweeted, and swiftly deleted and replaced the incorrect hashtag), the city of Boston, and the U.S. Air Force as offenders, and snarkily requested they slow their collective roll.

“Take time to use spellcheck today, fellow Americans. Or maybe stick with ‘Happy 4th of July.'”

In a quick clap back, others pointed out that USA Today was far from exempt, pointing to the publication’s own Twitter account which had used the same incorrect hashtag in an unrelated story about a man who turned his front lawn into a large U.S. flag.

The story snowballed, with multiple internet users chiming in with snarky reactions from both sides of the pond.

The Daily Edge noted,

“Ladies and gentleman, more than 60,ooo people on Twitter would like to wish you and yours a Happy IndepenDANCE Day.”

Mashable pointed out that all of the fault wasn’t on careless typists — Twitter automated the incorrect hashtag at some point.

“To be fair, Twitter seems to be autofilling the misspelled hashtag, ‘#IndependanceDay,’ which means all it really takes to spread this is a few misspellings, some carelessness and BOOM! You’ve got yourself a facepalm stew.”

They also pointed out that Melania Trump’s Twitter account handler appeared to catch the mistake and correct it before the Twitterverse descended, saying “credit where credit is due.”

Below is a quick overview of how events unfolded on Twitter.

USA Today‘s initial article:

America can't spell: Melania Trump, others use #IndependanceDay — not Independence Day — on Twitter https://t.co/vc8CGtSdJQ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 4, 2018

USA Today‘s own use of the incorrect hashtag — caught out by a Twitter user:

Welp.. this is embarassing pic.twitter.com/U6ekU8QlOq — Chris Bell (@The_ChrisBell) July 4, 2018

The U.S. Air Force:

The city of Boston:

Last month, Google Trends reported on Americans’ most common words searched with “how to spell” in front of them:

Are these America's most misspelled words? Check out the top 'how to spell' searches by state, just in time for the #spellingbee 2018 finals.#dataviz #maps pic.twitter.com/uTb7ynYcv5 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 29, 2018

Apparently, people from Maine are unsure how to spell “Connecticut,” and the most commonly searched word for spelling confirmation in Alabama is “cousin” (not touching that one). Texas is obsessed with figuring out how to spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, as is Washington state. However, the most common “how to spell” search is for the word “beautiful,” which possibly explains why actor Jim Carrey drawled out the word so very long in Bruce Almighty.