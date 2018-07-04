Newly Resurfaced Video Shows Andy Dick Groping Ivanka Trump On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Andy Dick, comedian, was dragged off the stage of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in 2007 when he repeatedly grabbed Ivanka Trump as seen in a newly resurfaced video.

Days after comedian Andy Dick was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery charges over squeezing a woman’s butt twice on the street, a video has resurfaced of Dick getting dragged off the Jimmy Kimmel Live set in 2007. The incident involved none other than Ivanka Trump, who had the unfortunate luck of being on the show with the touchy-feely Dick, as detailed by Hollywood Life.

As Ivanka sat in her seat chatting with Kimmel, Dick initially caressed her legs and commented about how there’s “glitter” on her legs. Shocked, Kimmel admonished Dick, saying, “Andy, don’t touch Ivanka.” Ivanka tries to just laugh it off and lightly slaps his hand away, but Andy continued to touch her leg as Ivanka says she has a boyfriend.

This forced Kimmel to get out of his seat, and he physically pushes Dick back into his seat and tells him clearly, “Donald Trump will kill both of us.”

Ivanka then continues and tries to change the conversation into a story about how Melania helps Trump with his hair. However mid-sentence, Dick again reaches over and grabs Ivanka again, this time touching her arm. This time, Kimmel jumps out of his seat and holds him down until security guards come on stage. Kimmel himself grabs Andy’s feet and helps the guards drag him off the set. Andy resists a little, grabbing the security guard closer to him, but he loses the battle quickly.

After the incident, Kimmel attempted to explain Dick’s behavior, saying that “it was time for Andy to go, so I escorted him out by his feet… He’s Andy. He’s not upset. He’s not apologetic. He’s just nutty… He always makes me a little uncomfortable. You have no idea what he’s going to do next.”

Of course, as a comedian, Andy is likely to be interested in doing things that get people to laugh, but his behavior was harassment and creepy at best.

The Daily Mail reported that later on, Dick tried to explain himself in a supposedly humorous manner, saying that “the time I ‘groped’ Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, on Jimmy Kimmel Live… Her legs were sparkling, and I was trying to see if the glitter would wipe off. I also mistakenly thought she would date me. I was jokingly carried off by security.”

It doesn’t really appear that the security coming on stage was much of a joke, more like a safety precaution for Ivanka. Because although it would be years from then when her father would become the president of the United States, Donald Trump and his family have been well-known to the public for decades.