Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Spotted Getting Steamy In Hotel Hot Tub

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ relationship has been heating up. The young couple has been spotted together all over L.A. in recent weeks, and it seems that things couldn’t be better for the pair.

According to a July 4 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were most recently seen getting cozy in a hot tub. The pair reportedly spent a romantic day at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenner and Simmons spent the day poolside and were seen drinking margaritas with friends in their own private cabana.

“Kendall and Ben were getting cozy in the hot tub. They snuggled up and looked happy together,” one insider revealed.

Kendall Jenner wore a blue one-piece swimsuit, while Ben Simmons reportedly donned a Sister Act 2 t-shirt and orange Givenchy swim trunks. The model and the NBA star first sparked dating rumors back in May and have been seen out together multiple times since then. They’ve been photographed doing things such as grocery shopping, hanging out with friends, and even hitting up the Peppermint Club to party with Kendall’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. However, the pair has yet to officially go public with their romance.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall and Ben have gotten so close that they are allegedly living together in L.A. The couple is said to be shacking up in a $25,000 per month rental home. Sources tell TMZ that it is unclear whose name is on the lease, but that the term of the lease is “several months.”

The home reportedly boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool. The house is located near the trendy Grove and Fairfax area, which seems to be one of the reasons fans have been spotting Kendall and Ben out and about so often.

It seems that Kendall Jenner could be the leaseholder on the home as she recently purchased Charlie Sheen’s former Beverly Hills house and is remodeling the house to better fit her style. The outlet reveals that Kendall may be using the L.A. rental as a crash pad while she is waiting for construction on her home to be completed.

However, it seems that not everyone is completely happy about Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons relationship. Kendall’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, has reportedly warned her about dating an NBA star since she’s already been cheated on by two guys in the league.

“Kendall and Khloe had a big argument over Khloe’s hypocritical dating advice for her younger sister. Khloe is freaking out that Kendall is seeing another basketball player and has been yelling at her to leave him alone. Khloe is convinced Ben will break Kendall’s heart and has begged her not to date another guy in the league,” sources previously told Hollywood Life.