Your Guide To July’s Free PlayStation Plus Games And The PS Store’s Mid-Year Sale

PlayStation Plus subscribers can snag a few games free of charge.

It’s a brand-new month, and that means there’s a handful of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. As is tradition, this month’s lineup features six different games, split across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and the often ignored PlayStation Vita.

Headlining July’s batch of free games is Heavy Rain, a narrative adventure game from French developer Quantic Dream. Spanning the course of four days, players will take control of four different characters, whose stories intertwine as they attempt to hunt down a serial killer known as the Origami Killer. With branching narratives, the overarching story can pan out differently on each playthrough, and characters can die or be killed before they reach the game’s conclusion. If any of these mechanics sound familiar, it might be because of Quantic Dream’s newest game, Detroit: Become Human, from earlier this year.

If you crave something with a little more action, Absolver might be up your alley. Centered around fast-paced martial arts, Absolver tasks players with building combos of attacks, parries, and counters to develop their own style of fighting. You can also take your skills online to fight against other players, but those who prefer to play solo will be able to wage battle against computer-controlled fighters.

Both Heavy Rain and Absolver are available on PlayStation 4, though gamers who are still rocking older systems will be able to snag a few games for themselves. On PlayStation 3, PlayStation Plus subscribers can pick up both Rayman 3 HD and Extreme Exorcism (the latter of which is also available on PS4). On Vita, both Space Overlords and Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma are up for grabs. Space Overlords is also available for free on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, thanks to Sony’s Cross-Buy program.

PlayStation Plus Subscribers can enjoy these freebies for as long as their subscription remains active. If you prefer to own games permanently, you might be interested in the PlayStation Store’s Mid-Year Sale, which features over 750 discounted games.

You can check out the full list of games on sale over at the PlayStation Blog, but we’ve highlighted a few standout titles for your convenience. We’ve included both the regular sale price and the lower sale price that is exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $35.99/$29.99

Doom – $15.99/$14.99

Fallout 4– $17.99/$14.99

Far Cry 5 –$47.99/$41.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole –$25.79/$19.79

The Order: 1886 –$4.99/$3.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition –$24.99/$19.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus– $29.99/$23.99

The Mid-Year sale is set to last for the next two weeks and will end on July 17 at 8 a.m. PT.