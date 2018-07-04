Miles Teller To Star Alongside Tom Cruise In ‘Top Gun’ Sequel As Goose’s Son

Miles Teller has caught the need—”the need for speed” to be exact. Teller, 31, has been cast in the role of a lifetime alongside seasoned vet Tom Cruise in the Top Gun sequel. The Whiplash actor is set to play the son of original Top Gun iconic character, Goose, played by Anthony Edwards in 1986.

It’s been over 30 years since Top Gun debuted in 1986. The movie was a blockbuster success and has been considered a classic Tom Cruise film ever since. The action flick even received a few Oscar nominations and won in the best original song category for “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin.

When it was announced that Cruise would reprise his role as Maverick for the Top Gun follow-up, Top Gun: Maverick, fans of the classic were excited. Val Kilmer, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the first film, will also be returning for the sequel.

The latest news to come out of Top Gun: Maverick was on Tuesday when Variety reported that Teller was cast alongside Cruise as the son of Maverick’s former co-pilot, Goose, who was portrayed by Anthony Edwards in the original.

In Top Gun, Maverick and Goose were the ultimate team, coining the popular catchphrase, “I feel the need… the need for speed.” However, when Goose tragically died in an accident, Maverick was quick to blame himself. So there’s a chance that Teller’s character could be very emotional for Cruise’s character who will serve as a mentor for his new protégé.

While the Only the Brave actor ultimately got the part, he was one of three possible choices. X-Men actor Nicholas Hoult and Set It Up actor Glen Powell also got the chance to screen for the part with Cruise.

Upon finding out that Teller landed the job, People reported that Powell took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news.

I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom. Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying. https://t.co/7gCpNLJCcz — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 3, 2018

While filming is already underway, Cruise shared an epic photo of himself on set on his Instagram in May, captioning the photo, “#Day1”.

Not much of the plot is known about the sequel, except that it will revolve around drone technology and “fifth generation fighters” while tackling “the end of the era of dogfighting.” Cruise is teaming up with Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film as well as his Oblivion director, Joseph Kosinski, who is now directing the sequel.

Teller just recently wrapped up filming for the new Amazon series, Too Old To Die Young. While he is still considered a rather fresh face in the business, he appeared in the Divergent films, the critically-acclaimed indie-drama, The Spectacular Now, War Dogs and Thank You For Your Service, just to name a few.

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to hit theaters July 12, 2019.