Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reportedly Argue Over 4th Of July Plans For Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick allegedly had a huge argument about the plans for their children over the Fourth of July holiday. Although it appears that the reality TV stars have been co-parenting well lately, it seems that the holidays may still be a bit complicated for the pair.

According to a July 4 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had a big fight about who would have their three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, for the summer holiday. It seems that Disick wanted the children to be home in California for the Fourth. However, Kourtney wanted to have the kids in Italy, where she is currently vacationing with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

“Kourtney and Scott had yet another epic fight over who is having the kids for the holiday. Scott wanted the kids to be stateside for the holiday with him and Sofia [Richie], which infuriated Kourtney. She has been with the kids in Europe and wanted to have them to herself with Younes [Bendjima],” an insider revealed.

Sources also reveal that when Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick involve their significant others in plans including the children that things seem to get “emotional,” and that situation becomes a complete “mess.”

“Anytime their significant others are involved in the plans, things get emotional, heated and complicated. Scott was hoping for some compromise, but the whole situation is a mess,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney has been in Italy with Younes for the past two weeks. The couple started off the trip solo in Rome, where they wined and dined and took in some tourist attractions such as the Trevi Fountain. Later, they headed to Capri where they spent much of their time on a yacht. They were then joined by Kardashian’s children and moved on to Portofino as a group.

Scott Disick has also allegedly been bothered by Kourtney Kardashian’s steamy bikini photos. Sources reveal that Disick has been “drooling” over Kardashian’s bikini body in the weeks since she has been on vacation in Italy with Younes Bendjima.

“Now that they’re not together and she’s got this dream body, he’s drooling over her. Anytime he sees a pic of her in a bikini he gets mad because he can’t have her anymore. Kourtney has never looked this good and it’s giving him major FOMO,” an insider previously told the outlet.

Meanwhile, it seems that Kourtney Kardashian won the battle for the kids as she and Younes are currently still in Italy with her little ones during the Fourth of July.