Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi Webster’s Lavish Designer Shoe Collection

Stormi has an enviable shoe closet and she can't even walk yet.

Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi Webster, may only be five months old but she’s already enjoying the finer things in life. The Daily Mail reports that the tiny tot has an enviable shoe closet that’s filled with lavish designer brands. Kylie shared a video of her daughter’s shoe collection on her Instagram stories and it includes a pair of $50 Nike Air Force 1’s, $275 Gucci flats, and a pair of $1,000 Giuseppe Zanotti’s.

According to The Daily Mail, Stormi’s shoe closet contains over $20,000 in designer footwear.

“Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers,” Kylie says in the video. “So, I’m about to see if she likes shoes. Too cute.”

The video doesn’t mention who footed the bill for all of this footwear but given the Kardashians’ net worth, it could have come from her mom, grandmom, aunts or a collection of all three.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie Jenner recently ended a shortlived hiatus from posting pictures of her daughter on Instagram. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had previously deleted the photos of Stormi on her page and told one fan that she wasn’t going to post any more pictures of her.

But it looks like Jenner can’t resist the urge to share adorable pictures of Storm with her millions of fans.

On July 1, she posted two photos of her baby on Snapchat. In one of them, the five-month-old is lying on a bed. Her mom captioned that one, “My little love.” In the second photo, we can see Stormi resting on someone’s shoulder, presumably her mother’s and the caption is “Nothing better.”

The Sun reports that Kylie stopped posting photos of Stormi because she was receiving ugly comments and even threats under the photos of the baby.

“There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults,” a reported insider said. “It’s been really upsetting for Kylie because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her.”

According to the source, the troll comments frightened Kylie and triggered her decision to stop posting photos of her daughter.

Given the two recent snaps, it looks like those fears have dissipated although Stormi’s face is pretty much hidden in both photos. So perhaps Kylie plans to post photos of her first child but to obscure her face.

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed Stormi in February after months of speculation that she was pregnant. She kept the pregnancy under wraps and never confirmed she had been expecting until after the baby was born. In her pregnancy announcement, she shared some shots of her baby bump, romantic clips of her and Travis on a beach and reactions from friends and family about her baby.

The video made it seem pretty clear that Stormi has a lot of love around her. It’s no wonder that she has so many designer shoes.