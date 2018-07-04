Bethenny Frankel Shows Flaunts Fit Figure In Stars And Stripes Bikini

This year, the Real Housewives of New York City star is showing off her bikini body with a throwback photo to honor the 4th of July.

Earlier today, the reality star took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself in a stars and stripes bikini. The 47-year-old did not mention when this particular photo was taken but one thing is for certain — her body is bangin’. In the snapshot, Frankel stands on the deck of what appears to be a hotel on a wooden deck with palm trees in the background and a bar to her side.

She wears her signature dark locks down with a pair of shades and a huge smile on her face. Her toned body is fully on display in the image, with the bikini being split with stars on one side and stripes on the other side of both the top and bottom. Within just an hour of being posted, Frankel’s photo has already gained a ton of attention with over 18,000 likes in addition to 340 comments.

Some fans chimed in to comment on how amazing the Skinny Girl founder looks while countless others answered Bethenny’s question in the body of her post, commenting on where they were spending the 4th of July.

“Have you ever not been fit?! Geez! Talk about motivation!”

“On the Bay in San Francisco watching the fireworks on a boat,” another fan commented.

A few other fans commented on the throwback photo to let Bethenny know that she looks better at this weight than she does at her current weight. Obviously, Frankel looks amazing now and in her past but fans were quick to point out that Frankel looked a little more natural in her throwback post.

“You need to go back to that weight.”

“Natural looks better on you! Real boobs too,” one more fan chimed in.

Where are you this weekend?☀️ A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on May 6, 2018 at 6:22pm PDT

The last time that Frankel shared a recent bikini snapshot on her popular Instagram account came back in the beginning of May. In the image, Bethenny stands on a boat with the beautiful sea behind her. She looks totally chic in a floppy hat and a pair of pink, reflective shades. As always, her body looks bangin’ in a white bikini that ties at the sides.

That particular photo also gained a lot of attention with over 44,000 likes in addition to 1,000 comments. Again, most fans took time to comment on the photo and gush over what an amazing bikini body Frankel has. And if history repeats itself, it’s only a matter of time before Bethenny posts yet another bikini photo.