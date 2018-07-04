‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady’s Past Hurts His Custody Fight, JJ Visits Lani

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be plenty of surprises in Salem. Things are tense with many of the characters, and they’ll be forced to face some things they don’t want to this week.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will find that his past will come back to haunt him during his custody hearing with Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley). As many Days of our Lives fans know, Brady and Theresa both have very complicated pasts, and they have done things that they are not proud of.

In the past, Brady has struggled with drug addiction and alcohol abuse. He has made a lot of bad decisions due to his substance abuse issues, and his love life has also been a bit scandalous. Days of our Lives viewers may remember that Brady seems to go through women quickly. He’s had many girlfriends over the past years, which include Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson), Nicole Walker (Ariana Zucker), Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), and of course, Theresa.

Meanwhile, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will head to the hospital to visit his former girlfriend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers). This will mark the first time that JJ sees Lani since the birth of her child. Days of our Lives fans watched last week as Lani was forced to deliver her son prematurely. However, there were many complications and the baby died. Lani and the baby’s father, Eli, later said an emotional goodbye to their son and named him David Abraham, after their two fathers.

In the latest #DAYS, tensions arise among Theresa, Eve and Brady at Tate's custody hearing.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/DFDMscOxaI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 30, 2018

Now JJ will ofter Lani some comfort in her time of need. The pair could be on the track to getting back together. However, JJ has a few other options as well. He and his ex-girlfriend, Gabi (Camilla Banus), have always been close, and he is currently living with Theresa, whom he has been getting close with. JJ even comforted Theresa during her custody hearing and defended her when Brady called her out for being a selfish parent. It seems there could be some sparks between him and Theresa as well.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will see Eve bring a surprise witness to the custody hearing. Perhaps she will bring Brady and Theresa’s son, Tate, to speak about what he thinks about both of his parents. Either way, it seems things will heat up in the battle for the little boy.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.