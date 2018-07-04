Here Are Five Patriotic Video Games To Enjoy On Independence Day

While tradition might dictate that you spend the Fourth of July watching a few football matches, many of us would rather be getting our game on, whether that be with friends, or by our lonesome selves. If you’re looking for a few patriotic video games to enjoy this Independence Day, look no further. Here are our recommendations:

Homefront

While some might recommend 2016’s Homefront: The Revolution, we wouldn’t. Frankly, it’s a slog of a game, and while the open world environment might seem like an attractive proposition, it’s filled with an endless amount of boring and stale missions. Instead, we recommend the original Homefront, which was released on last-gen consoles and Windows PCs. Sure, its online multiplayer is pretty much non-existent at this point, but the single-player campaign is well paced, and more importantly, can be completed in a single day. If fighting to liberate America from Kim Jong-un’s unified Korean army isn’t patriotic, we don’t know what is.

Assassin’s Creed III

Sure, you’ll have to deal with the modern day story segments centered around Desmond, but Assassin’s Creed III offers a great window into the American Revolution. Just be sure to ignore all the Assassin vs. Templar stuff, as that probably won’t help you if you’re ever tested on American history.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

If you’ve been gaming for the past couple of decades, you might be confused as to which Wolfenstein game we’re talking about. Specifically, we’re referring to last year’s entry, which serves as a sequel to 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order. Set in an alternate history where the Second World War was won by the Nazi army, The New Colossus follows William B.J. Blazkowicz as he attempts to liberate America from the oppressive Nazi regime. As you might imagine, a game centered around punching Nazis into submission was well received by fans and critics alike, and the game went on to win “Best Action Game” at last year’s Game Awards.

Saints Row IV

The Saints Row series has always been known for its over-the-top antics and penchant for parody, but 2013’s Saints Row IV takes things to a whole new level. After becoming President of the United States and receiving superpowers, you’re tasked with fending off an alien invasion. Oh, did we forget to mention that actor Keith David is your right-hand man, and Vice President?

Grand Theft Auto V

We couldn’t make a list of patriotic video games without mentioning Grand Theft Auto V. Sure, you won’t be fending off America from foreign invaders or extraterrestrial beings, but Rockstar Games’ long-running series does an amazing job of critiquing, satirizing, and distilling the American experience onto one disc. There’s also an Independence Day 2018 event going on right now, with a handful of discounts and bonuses for the game’s online portion, GTA Online.