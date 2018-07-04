Halsey Posts Bikini Picture As She Apparently Confirms Split With G-Eazy

Halsey isn’t letting the split from G-Eazy get her down.

According to Too Fab, the hip-hop stars have apparently called it quits after just a year of dating. The publication claims that Halsey has deleted every photo with G-Eazy from her Instagram page. And after rumors swirled that the couple may have split, Halsey broke her silence on the matter and was honest with fans, posting an explanation on her Instagram story.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

To further put an end to the breakup rumors, Halsey also shared what seemed to be a breakup post for any fans who may have missed the message of the split on her Instagram story. In the snapshot, the 23-year-old shared a bikini-clad photo with fans. She poses against a white wall in a sexy, mismatched bikini with the bottoms in white and the top in a light purple.

The singer’s tattoos are all visible as she looks up at her dog, who stands on a ledge right above her. To complete her look, she rocks a black wrap in her hair and also holds a soda in her right hand. She also shared a message with fans in the post, saying, “kiss my dog on the forehead and kiss your butt goodbye,” though she used the X-Rated version of “butt” instead.

sun kissed VS pup kissed. ???? A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jul 1, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

Fans have already given the photo a ton of attention with over 1 million likes and 8,500-plus comments. A few of her fans immediately posted a comment to let Halsey know how amazing she looks in a bikini. Countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on the breakup, with some fans being happy about it and other fans being really upset that they broke up.

“Break ups /heart breaks /life makes for good music. Here’s to @iamhalsey and her bright future. Loves ya bb.”

“Halsey you are honestly such a babe,” another fan wrote.

According to TMZ, the couple showed signs of a breakup in recent weeks. The two attended Post Malone’s concert last week in Hollywood and instead of being their usual, PDA-filled selves, sources claim that the couple seemed very distant from each other. Furthermore, Halsey went to a club afterward but didn’t bring G-Eazy with her, she was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly.

Can you say drama?