‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thurs. July 5: Steffy Surprises Eric & Quinn, Ridge & Brooke Clash

How much longer can Ridge and Brooke's marriage take the strain?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 5 promise that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be spreading the good news, while her father’s marriage takes the heat. Steffy’s heart is brimming with excitement and she cannot help but share her joy, but will her happiness be short-lived? Brooke and Ridge face off, again.

Perhaps it was Justin (Aaron D. Spears) who set the ball rolling when he confronted Bill (Don Diamont) about his obsession with Steffy. Somehow he managed to get through to him, and Bill finally realized that he was causing Steffy more harm than good. Armed with an apology, Dollar Bill finally set Steffy free with the promise that he would take her mother’s secret to the grave. B&B viewers know that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) shot Bill and he was blackmailing Steffy with that information so that she would not marry Liam. After she confessed that she wouldn’t have made love to him if she did not feel anything, Bill said that she was free to now marry whom she pleased.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, promises that Steffy will share the news of her upcoming wedding with her grandfather, Eric (John McCook), and his wife, Quinn (Rena Sofer). Eric and Quinn will be stopping by the cliff house to visit with tiny Kelly. Although Eric will undoubtedly be happy for his granddaughter, he may have some words of wisdom for her. When baby Kelly was born, he was of the opinion that Steffy and Liam should try to make it work because children deserve a happy home.

Brooke and Ridge will soon have something in common. Both of them will have grandchildren fathered by the same man. With the news of Hope’s (Annika Noelle) pregnancy, Brooke encouraged her daughter to fight for the man she loves. She told Hope that the timing of this pregnancy was good because Liam and Steffy were not married yet. In Brooke’s opinion, Hope deserves a family just as much as Steffy does.

But will Ridge share the same opinion? He has been urging Liam and Steffy to get married as soon as possible and even questioned why his daughter isn’t Mrs. Spencer again. Liam told him that it was Steffy who was stalling. When Ridge went over to Steffy’s house, she told him that the wedding plans were on again. Yet, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge and Brooke will clash over their daughters. It only seems a matter of time before their own marriage starts to show serious signs of strain as they continuously disagree. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.