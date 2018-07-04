‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Tue. July 3: Bill Sets Steffy Free, Liam’s Promise, Doctor Confirms Pregnancy

Bill promises to take a secret to his grave.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, July 3 reveals that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) found out about the threat made to Hope (Annika Noelle), and also talks to Liam (Scott Clifton) concerning his future plans with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Hope paid a visit to the doctor and Bill (Don Diamont) sets Steffy free.

According to She Knows Soaps, Liam looks for Hope and comes across Ridge and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher). Ridge wants to know why Liam is looking for Hope if the site is done. He replies that he first needs to take care of the security issue that has just cropped out. He tells Ridge about the threatening message to Hope, which he then shows to the dressmaker.

Thorne thinks that the troll might be in the Forrester building. Thorne, Liam and Ridge start throwing around possible suspects. According to Soap Central, Thorne tells them that Maya, Xander, and Emma were speaking negatively of them. Liam doesn’t think it was them. Thorne wonders if Sally could be the culprit, but Liam opines that Sally is too confrontational than a comment on a message board.

Later, Ridge asks Liam why he and Steffy weren’t married yet. Liam tells him that Steffy put the wedding on hold as she was still learning to adjust with the new baby. Bold and the Beautiful recap reveals that Liam also tells Ridge that he loved Steffy too much not to wed her.

TODAY: Brooke encourages her daughter to fight for the life that she wants and deserves. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9dLPMyE5if — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 3, 2018

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) accompanied Hope to Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) office. Hope thinks the baby is just another badly timed event in her life. Her mother thinks that the baby might be good timing since Liam and Steffy are just roommates at present and not yet married. Dr. Phillips confirms that Hope is pregnant. Mother and daughter both begin to tear up as they process the joyful news.

Steffy hears a knock at the door, and answers to Bill. He tells her that he wants to apologize. Bill tells her that all he has wanted for the past few months was an acknowledgment that what they shared was not a mistake. Steffy scorns and reminds him of what he’s done to her. He says that he forgot that she is just as stubborn as he is. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that she finally gives in and says that she would never sleep with a man that she doesn’t have feelings for. He thanks her for her honesty. Bill also tells her that he will take what Taylor (Hunter Tylo) had done to him to his grave. She realizes that he now has no hold over her, and wants to know what assurance she has that he will keep quiet. He says she has his word.

Bill pays a surprise visit to Steffy and, for once, gives her something to be thankful for. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/8hEPtO8Oh8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 3, 2018

Steffy asks if she is now free to marry Liam, and Bill replies if that is what she wants. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.