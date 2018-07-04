Is Ryan Edwards Quitting ‘Teen Mom OG’ To Focus On His Sobriety? He’s Expecting A Baby Boy With Wife Mackenzie

Ryan Edwards could be ready to focus on his health.

Could Ryan Edwards be absent from the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom OG?

For the past several years, Edwards has been struggling with an addiction to drugs, which has greatly impacted his co-parenting relationship with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout and his relationship with his 9-year-old son Bentley. So, when it comes to an exit from the show, leaving MTV may be the best thing for him.

On July 2, The Hollywood Gossip shared an article in which they revealed that Edwards may want to walk away from his career on reality television and begin focusing on his sobriety and his growing family with wife Mackenzie Standifer.

Last year, after months of rumors regarding his potential drug use, Edwards was seen nodding out while behind the wheel on his way to his wedding with Standifer. A short time later, Edwards entered rehab and admitted to spending thousands of dollars on heroin.

Understandably, Edwards’ former girlfriend, Bookout, the mother of his son Bentley, has grown increasingly concerned about his behavior and has told him that he is not allowed to see their child unless he can prove he is sober by taking a drug test.

As Teen Mom OG fans well know, Edwards’ relationship with Bookout has been strained for years and his past drug use has only fueled the drama between them.

Years after splitting from Ryan Edwards, Maci Bookout moved on from their romance with her now-husband Taylor McKinney, with whom she shares two small children, including son Maverick and daughter Jayde.

As Bookout enjoys her marriage to McKinney, Edwards has been facing numerous rumors regarding the possible end of his own marriage to Mackenzie Standifer. As some may have heard, Edwards has been accused of using drugs and cheating on Standifer behind her back for nearly one year.

In recent months, after facing tons of backlash on Instagram due to the controversy surrounding their relationship, both Edwards and Standifer deleted their Instagram accounts and according to The Hollywood Gossip, they aren’t expected to return to social media until after the upcoming birth of their baby boy.

Edwards and Standifer announced their baby news to their fans and followers during the latest season of Teen Mom OG earlier this year. At the time, Edwards seemed less than thrilled about the baby news and even said that they should separate until after the child arrives.

Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV for Season 8 later this year.