NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Could Trade Kevin Love To Heat For Package Centered On Justise Winslow, Per ‘SB Nation’

Should the Miami Heat consider trading for Kevin Love this summer?

When the 2018 NBA offseason started, the Cleveland Cavaliers made it clear that they have no plan to rebuild the team whether LeBron James leaves the team as unrestricted free agent or not. The Cavaliers also said they intended to keep Kevin Love and surround him with players that could keep them competitive in the Eastern Conference.

However, after LeBron James agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers, rumors started to circulate that the Cavaliers are now open to move Kevin Love, according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

“They’re certainly no longer championship contenders. Despite insistence from the organization that they are not interested in trading Love, multiple sources from around the league insist they are indeed open to moving him. It makes perfect sense to deal him now.”

If Kevin Love officially becomes available on the trading block, one of the NBA teams who is expected to express interest in adding him to their team is the Miami Heat, per SB Nation’s Hot Hot Hoops. After LeBron James headed to the Western Conference, the Heat finally has the chance to rule the Eastern Conference once again. However, they obviously need an additional star power on their roster in order to beat teams like the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and the Philadelphia 76ers in a best-of-seven series.

Kevin Love is no longer the player that once became the face of the franchise of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he could still be a reliable contributor for the Heat, especially on the offensive end of the floor. He will have no problem sharing the frontcourt with other Heat big men like Hassan Whiteside, Bam Abedayo, and Kelly Olynyk since he can play both center and power forward. Love will also give the Heat an incredible rebounder who has the ability to space the floor.

In 59 games he played last season, the 29-year-old power forward averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds on 45.8 percent shooting from the field and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. As SB Nation’s Hot Hot Hoops noted, playing in a new environment where he no longer needs to sacrifice his game could help Love revive “Minnesota Kevin.”

To acquire him from the Cavaliers, SB Nation’s Hot Hot Hoops suggested that the Heat could send a trade package including Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, James Johnson, and a 2019 first-round pick. The proposed trade deal works on ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine. The trade will not only benefit the Heat but also the Cavaliers.

Justise Winslow could be part of the Cavaliers’ long-term plan. He will be joining other young players like Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Cedi Osman, Larry Nance Jr., and Ante Zizic in Cleveland. If they manage to build a good chemistry in the next couple of years, there is strong possibility that the Cavaliers could once again become a significant team in the Eastern Conference.