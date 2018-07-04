‘DWTS’ Kym Herjavec Shares The Most Adorable New Photos Of Her & Robert Herjavec’s Newborn Twins

Kym & Robert's baby twins are growing so much

Kym Herjavec is sharing the most adorable new photos of her and her husband’s, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec, newborn twins on social media. The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer, who welcomed her fraternal twins into the world in April, recently took to Instagram to post two sweet new photos of her babies that showed how much little Hudson and Haven have already grown.

The first new photo of her babies came in honor of Canada Day on July 1 as Kym sweetly celebrated her husband, who was born in Croatia but grew up in Toronto, Canada.

The incredibly sweet family photo on her Instagram account showed the foursome all matching in red while sitting in two wooden chairs next to matching red lamps. The Herjavecs were also sat next to a sign that read “Happy Canada Day” while both Kym and Robert held on tight to one baby each who even matched by both having a hand in their mouth.

Shortly after sharing the matching family snap for Canada Day, Herjavec then shared another photo on Instagram of her babies, this time showing them sporting white ensembles while Hudson appeared to be smiling for the camera as he stretched his arms high above his head while laying down with his twin sister.

Kym then wrote that it was “Sunday funday” in the caption of the photo with the hashtag #twins. The snap showed Hudson in a white onesie and Haven in a frilly white dress and matching bow.

The new photos of the babies come shortly after the Dancing with the Stars dancer showed off her incredible post-baby body following the birth of her babies while showing off her workout routine that even incorporated her two new bundles of joy.

Inquisitr reported that Herjavec shared an exercise video on social media of herself working out with a baby in each arm as she worked to get her body back in shape following her pregnancy with the twins.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last month, the star confirmed that she’s now back to working out after taking it easy following the birth due to doctor’s orders.

“I’m just so happy. I was just hoping that the babies would be healthy… and to have two beautiful, healthy babies is the most incredible thing,” she told the site.

Kym and Robert announced the birth of their two babies on the social media site back in April.

As reported by People, Kym – who first met Robert when she was coupled up with him on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2015 when was then known by her maiden name of Kym Johnson – was first to confirm that their twins had arrived as she posted an adorable message on Instagram.

“I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” she wrote.

Inquisitr reported that Robert then revealed the names they’ve chosen for their twins a day later.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec – it’s great out here!” the businessman captioned a black and white photo of his babies. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives.”